In Pictures: Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, Trevor Noah and others light up Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples collaboration launch dinner in LA

Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn and a host of stars were in attendance, celebrating the collaboration between Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples.

The Swiss maestro announced the exciting partnership with the eyewear brand in April last year, embarking on a journey to create "high-performance and luxuriously crafted glasses." Federer also signed on to co-design the range.

It was also set to add exclusive details honoring Federer's incredible tennis legacy.

"I am so excited to embark on a new journey with the RF brand. Everyone needs a stylish pair of shades @oliverpeoples," Federer wrote.

The much-talked-about collaboration brought together numerous high-profile names from different industries for a gala dinner on Tuesday, March 12.

Retired Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova graced the event on the same day as she attended the premiere of Peacock's new TV series 'Apples Never Fall.' The five-time Grand Slam champion donned an all-black ensemble and looked stunning.

American alpine ski racer and Federer's good friend Lindsey Vonn was also in attendance, sporting a bright red suit.

The trio of Federer, Sharapova, and Vonn were even snapped enjoying a light-hearted moment together at the event.

Other notable names at the dinner included South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah. Federer and Noah sported matching black suits and looked elated to see each other.

Roger Federer hints at becoming team captain in the Laver Cup

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup launch in San Francisco Launch - Getty Images

Roger Federer was in San Francisco recently to announce the city as the host for the 2025 edition of the Laver Cup. The international team tennis event is set to be hosted at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

Federer, the founder and former competitor, was quizzed about his role during the launch. Despite currently also being its brand ambassador and investor, Federer has his sights set on something even closer to the game.

“I could see myself being a captain,” Federer said.

“I’m obviously forever connected to the event,” he added.

Tony Godsick, Laver Cup president and CEO of TEAM8, however, quickly ruled it out, stating that it was too early.

"We’re going from generation to generation, and we haven’t quite gotten to his generation yet,” he said.

Federer retired from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup. He featured with long-time rival and good friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against the American duo of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

