In pictures: Matteo Berrettini, Amanda Anisimova and other tennis stars arrive in Australia ahead of the 2023 season

Several tennis stars arrived in Australia ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The United Cup will mark the start of the new season followed by the Adelaide International 1, the Tata Open, and the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Several tennis players shared pictures of themselves and their teammates on Instagram. Matteo Berrettini shared a video of the Italian team going out for a boating trip in Brisbane.

Matteo Berrettini's Instagram story

WTA World No. 23 Amanda Anisimova is currently in Adelaide for Adelaide International. The American pointed out the hot temperatures in the city on her Instagram story.

"Yikes 102°F," Anisimova captioned her story.

Amanda Anisimova's Instagram story

WTA World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka announced her arrival in Australia with an image of the temperature in Adelaide. She she will compete in the Adelaide International 1.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story

Doubles star Elise Mertens is representing Belgium at the United Cup and shared an image of herself and her teammate Alison van Uytvanck in Perth.

Elise Mertens' Instagram story

Stan Wawrinka took to Instagram to announce that he landed in Brisbane for the United Cup where he will represent Switzerland.

Hubert Hurkacz shared an image of Brisbane, announcing his arrival in the city where he will play the United Cup.

Hubert Hurkacz's Instagram story

United Cup is the first tournament of the 2023 tennis season

Rafael Nadal will represent Spain at the United Cup

The United Cup will be the first tournament of the 2023 tennis season and it will start on December 29. The inaugural edition of the competition will feature several big names. These include Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, Jessica Pegula, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, and Paula Badosa.

18 teams will compete in the United Cup and have been drawn into six groups of three teams each. Group A will comprise Greece, Belgium, and Bulgaria, while Group B has Switzerland, Poland, and Kazakhstan.

The United States, Germany, and the Czech Republic are in Group C while Spain, Australia, and Great Britain are in Group D. Group E has Italy, Brazil, and Norway, while Group F consists of Argentina, France, and Croatia.

The Adelaide International 1, the ASB Classic in Auckland, and the Tata Open in Pune will start on January 2. The former will have some big names competing in Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Andrey Rublev.

