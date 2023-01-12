In pictures: Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and others walk the red carpet at Netflix documentary premiere

Thursday saw tennis stars like Matteo Berrettini, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and many others dazzle on the red carpet as they arrived at the Rod Laver Arena for the premiere of the Netflix documentary — Break Point.

The first five episodes are set to be released on the leading OTT platform on Friday, January 13. It will give fans an insight into what the players go through in the locker rooms and in their personal lives. The first five episodes will cover tournaments in the first half of the 2022 season until the clay season ends.

The second part, scheduled to be released in June this year, will begin with the grass season and include events like Wimbledon, the US Open, as well as the ATP and WTA Finals.

While the docuseries will not feature Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams, it will focus on the newer players which include Iga Swiatek, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios, and Ons Jabeur, among others.

Guests who walked the red carpet in Melbourne on Thursday included Berrettini, Tiafoe, Frtiz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, Ajla Tomljanovic, Kyrgios, and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, Holger Rune, Patrick Mouratoglou, and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.

Apart from the players, Break Point will also feature retired players and experts like Toni Nadal, Martina Navratilova, Maria Sharapova, Chris Evert, and Andy Roddick.

The trailer for the docuseries was released on January 5, with the first episode set to focus on World No. 21 Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I’m going to skip the parts when I’m on screen" - Matteo Berrettini on Netflix documentary

Matteo Berrettini is the World No. 14

In a recent interview with the ATP Tour, Matteo Berrettini was asked quite a few questions about the upcoming Netflix documentary Point Break.

When asked about his plans to watch the documentary, the 14th-ranked nodded but added that he wouldn't watch his own part since he felt "weird" about himself.

"I’m weird with myself," he said. "For example, my interviews and my stuff, I barely watch it. I don’t really like to see myself on screen and I’m always like, 'Oh why did I say that, why did I say it like that?'

"Probably I’m going to watch it because I’m curious also about the other guys. But probably I’m going to skip the parts when I’m on screen."

Matteo Berrettini is all set to face Andy Murray in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open, starting January 16. Berrettini leads 3-1 head-to-head against the Brit.

