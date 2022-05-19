In pictures: Matteo Berrettini turns heads at Cannes Film Festival

Matteo Berrettini may have withdrawn from the 2022 Roland Garros due to a hand injury, but he's making heads turn for a different reason.

The World No. 10, who hasn't played since a fourth-round defeat to Miomir Kecmanovic in Indian Wells, was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival with his brother Jacopo.

Berrettini was in Paris a few hours after withdrawing from Roland Garros, perplexing fans. Soon it was clear why he was in France. Matteo and Jacopo, dressed in Hugo Boss, descended on the French Riveira like Holywood celebrities to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Here are a few pictures of the World No. 10 turning heads in Cannes:

Matteo Berrettini's 2022 campaign thus far

Matteo Berrettini in a more conventional avatar

Matteo Berrettini started his 2022 season at the ATP Cup, where he won only one of his three singles matches.

However, he embarked on an inspired run at the Australian Open a few days later. The then-World No. 7 opened his campaign for a first Major title with consecutive four-set victories. He let a two-set lead slip against Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the third round but prevailed 10-5 in the fifth set tie-break.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Matteo Berrettini survives against Alcaraz in Melbourne 6-2 7-6 4-6 2-6 7-6 to book his place in the last 16 of the ESCAPE FROM ALCARAZMatteo Berrettini survives against Alcaraz in Melbourne 6-2 7-6 4-6 2-6 7-6 to book his place in the last 16 of the #AusOpen ESCAPE FROM ALCARAZ 🔓Matteo Berrettini survives against Alcaraz in Melbourne 6-2 7-6 4-6 2-6 7-6 to book his place in the last 16 of the #AusOpen https://t.co/4Msk4H4dUr

Berrettini enjoyed a more comfortable outing against Pablo Carreno Busta, winning in straight sets to move to the quarterfinals, where he faced another stern test.

The Italian looked in control against Frenchman Gael Monfils, taking the first two sets. Monfils fought back to force a decider, but Berrettini regrouped to reach his first semifinal Down Under. However, Berrettini's run was ended by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets.

Berrettini made the quarterfinals at his next stop in Rio de Janeiro, where he lost to eventual champion Alcaraz in three sets. After an opening-round retirement against Tommy Paul in Acapulco, the Italian made the fourth round in Indian Wells but lost in three sets to Kecmanovic.

He withdrew from Miami and underwent surgery on his right hand, confirming that he would miss most of the European claycourt swing. The Italian has now withdrawn from Roland Garros, explaining that he's not yet ready for the rigours of five-set matches on clay.

“Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level. My hand is feeling great, and I am working hard to build up my match fitness. My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into five-set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season,” Berrettini captioned his post.

The Italian made his first quarterfinal at Roland Garros last year, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in four tight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan