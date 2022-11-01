In pictures: Caroline Wozniacki twins with her daughter Olivia for Halloween

Caroline Wozniacki, in a recent Instagram post, shared pictures of herself with her daughter Olivia, in which the mother and daughter duo wore identical outfits.

On October 24, 2022, Wozniacki welcomed her second child, son James, into the world with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. The couple's first child, Olivia, was born in June 2021.

The former World No. 1 did a family photo shoot just one day before the birth of her son. Wozniacki shared pictures of herself with her daughter taken from the shoot.

“Me and my mini,” Wozniacki captioned the photos.

She also shared some other photos taken during the pre-baby family photo shoot.

“The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot!” she wrote on Twitter.

Caroline Wozniacki @CaroWozniacki The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot! The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot! ❤️☺️ https://t.co/kfJri8Rd7B

“Family of 4. James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister,” Wozniacki wrote of her second-child's birth.

Caroline Wozniacki @CaroWozniacki ‍ ‍ ‍ James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister Family of 4James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister Family of 4👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister ❤️💙 https://t.co/z9XRT5BHLV

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee revealed their relationship status in 2017 and married in 2019. After losing in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open, she announced her retirement from the sport.

“I love you and so proud of you” - Caroline Wozniacki on Serena Williams’ retirement

2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki showed her love for Serena Williams after the 23-time Grand Slam Champion announced her retirement via Vogue magazine in August.

"I love you and so proud of you," she wrote in the comment section of Williams' Instagram post.

Williams revealed that she wished she could feel excited about retiring, similar to how Ashleigh Barty and her good friend Wozniacki felt. However, that was not the case.

“I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way," Willaims said.

"Ashleigh Barty was number one in the world when she left the sport this March, and I believe she really felt ready to move on. Caroline Wozniacki, who is one of my best friends, felt a sense of relief when she retired in 2020," she added.

Poll : 0 votes