In pictures: Naomi Osaka becomes a tourist post early exit at the 2024 Brisbane International, visits the Queensland Art Gallery

Naomi Osaka took some time off from preparing for the 2024 Australian Open to visit the Queensland Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art located in South Brisbane after her exit from the 2024 Brisbane International.

The WTA 500 event was Osaka's first tournament back after a 15-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, Shai.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had a good start in Brisbane, winning her first-round match against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-3, 7-6(9). In her second-round match, she faced defending champion Karolina Pliskova. In a grueling three-setter encounter, Osaka lost 6-3, 6-7(4), 4-6.

Post her exit from the event, Osaka took some time off to visit the Queensland Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art in the city. The former World No. 1 uploaded pictures and videos from her outing on Instagram.

Source- Naomi Osaka's Instagram handle

One of the videos featured many dresses on display. Another picture that Osaka uploaded showed multiple of tree branches. In another video, Osaka gave her fans a glimpse of the glamorous decor at the venue.

Naomi Osaka will next feature at the 2024 Australian Open. The two-time champion at the Grand Slam has been granted entry into the main draw due to her protected ranking of No. 46.

Naomi Osaka is optimistic even after second-round loss

Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

Although Naomi Osaka suffered defeat in the second round at the 2024 Brisbane International, she revealed that she enjoyed her return to tennis.

Taking to Instagram, the Former World No. 1 was graceful in defeat as she let fans know how much fun she had while playing such a high-octane match and that she was looking forward to the 2024 Australian Open.

"I can’t put into words how much fun that was for me yesterday. Thank you and I’ll see you in Melbourne", wrote Osaka.

Melbourne Park is a very successful place for the Japanese, who has won two of her four Grand Slams there. Osaka's first Australian Open title victory came in 2019 when she defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4. Osaka won again in 2019 by defeating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3. She has a career record of 24-5 in Melbourne, winning 83 percent of all her matches at the Grand Slam.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline