In pictures: Naomi Osaka shows off new hairstyle during vacation in Hawaii

Naomi Osaka showed off her new hairstyle while vacationing with her family in Hawaii.

The former World No. 1 posted pictures and videos of her vacation on Instagram and could be seen donning a shorter hairdo. One of her stories had a chunk of her hair cut out, with the caption reading:

"Got a haircut."

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season came to an end after she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today. It’s an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won’t let me. Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year," the Japanese said, as per the WTA.

"In the beginning of my career, I really motivated myself with making history" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka during her match against Danielle Collins at the 2022 US Open

Speaking at a recent panel discussion during the launch of Hana Kuma, the media company she co-founded with LeBron James, Naomi Osaka spoke about the incredible start she had to her career and the need to put it all in perspective.

"In the beginning of my career, I really motivated myself with like, making history, whatever that means. When I finally accomplished all that stuff, I was kind of sitting there like, 'Ok what do I want to do?' I think it's all about, like, sometimes you need to step back and put your life in perspective because for me, I shouldn't be where I am right now if that makes sense. This is a 1% chance, probably less than that of happening from where I came as a kid," the Japanese player said.

"So, the moments that I am feeling down where there's a kid that comes up to me and they're like, 'You're my favorite player', I think those moments to me, make me realize this is why I am doing this," she added.

Osaka ended her 2022 season with 14 wins out of 23 matches. Her best performance was reaching the final of the Miami Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. She is currently 42nd in the WTA rankings with 1,122 points to her name.

Poll : 0 votes