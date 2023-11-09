In Pictures: Naomi Osaka stuns as she shows off her new blue Nike fit

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka showcased her latest blue Nike sweatshirt as she prepares to return to the tennis courts in 2024.

The 26-year-old and Nike became partners in 2019, before which she had a four-year stint with Adidas.

In a post shared by the Japanese star on her Twitter (now X) account on Wednesday, November 8, she was seen sporting a blue Nike sweatshirt, a white face cap and a box pleat skirt.

The four-time Grand Slam champion stood in front of a picturesque background, with a sandy shoreline serving as the perfect backdrop to her outfit on the day. The sweatshirt had the message:

"There is no finish line."

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka began her ambassadorial role with Nike at the 2019 Stuttgart Open, and 12 months later, she went on to accumulate a huge sum from prize money and endorsement deals.

In 2020, Forbes reported that she earned a cumulative $37.4 million to set an all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year, breaking Maria Sharapova's record of $29.7 million in 2015.

Naomi Osaka's coach hopes her opponents will be afraid of her as she prepares to return next season

2022 US Open - Naomi Osaka

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has been rather busy preparing to return to the tennis court for the 2024 season. The Japanese has rehired her former coach Wim Fissette, alongside new performance coach Florian Zitzelsberger.

The former World No. 1 has not played a single match this season. She announced in January, days before the Australian Open, that she would be going on maternity leave. In July 2023, she gave birth to her daughter Shai.

Zitzelsberger recently spoke to Tennis Channel about the Japanese star's readiness for the 2024 season. He stated that everyone is motivated because of her champion mindset and the effort she's putting in, and hoped this would intimidate her opponents as well.

“She’s super motivated and I’m super pumped to help her. She inspires the whole team with this champion mindset: she just wants to go for it. I’m hoping her opponents will read this and get a little bit afraid of her!” he said.

"Where she is today is what makes working with her so inspiring. She wants to get back to world No. 1, she wants to win Grand Slams," he added.

The first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title, Naomi Osaka has spent 25 weeks as World No. 1 so far. She has won the Australian Open twice -- in 2019 and 2021. She has also won the US Open twice, first in 2018 by defeating 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the final and for the second time in 2020.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline