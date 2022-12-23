In pictures: Nick Kyrgios explores Dubai with his girlfriend as he takes a break during World Tennis League campaign

Nick Kyrgios took time off from his World Tennis League campaign as he explored Dubai with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The Australian arrived in Dubai as part of the exhibition tournament which commenced on December 19. He represents Team Eagles in the ongoing event. After hitting the court on the opening day and on the 21st, Kyrgios had a day off before playing his next match on the 23rd. He utilized his off-day effectively, exploring the sand dunes of the city with his girlfriend.

Kyrgios took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few pictures of the couple's short trip. In one of the pictures, both can be seen posing in a dune buggy.

"What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained," he captioned the Instagram post.

Nick Kyrgios has been making the most of his exhibition tours lately. His girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, often partners him on such trips and the couple love to explore the exciting destinations they travel to. Before arriving at Dubai, they visited Saudi Arabia as the Australian had to take part at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. During their free time there, the couple explored the streets of Riyadh, witnessing the unique culture and trying their authentic food.

While the Australian has been having fun off the court, things have been rough for him on the court in the tournament so far as he suffered defeats in his first two fixtures. For the match against Team Kites, the World No. 22 went down fighting against Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 6-3. On Wednesday, he faced Grigor Dimitrov of Team Falcons and the outcome remained the same as he lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to the Bulgarian.

Nick Kyrgios will face Alexander Zverev in his next match of the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios will hope to get back to winning ways when he faces Alexander Zverev in his last match at the group stage of the World Tennis League on December 23. Although it is just an exhibition tournament, Kyrgios will be keen to get some winning momentum heading into the next season.

With one win and one loss after two games, the Eagles have a high chance of making it to the final of the tournament.

Kyrgios and Zverev have met on seven occasions in the past and it is the Australian that has a slender lead over the World No. 12 as the head to head record stands at 4-3.

Zverev has only played one singles fixture so far in the tournament and it was against Novak Djokovic of the Falcons. The German outclassed the former World No. 1 in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

