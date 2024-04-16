In Pictures: Nick Kyrgios takes girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on trip to mother Norlaila's home country

Nick Kyrgios shared glimpses of the highlights of his trip to his mother Norlaila's home country, Malaysia. Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and sister, Halimah, also joined him.

Norlaila was born as Tengku (Princess) of Pahang, a Malaysian state. Moving away from her royal roots, Norlaila pursued computer engineering and moved to Australia. Here, she met her husband and Kyrgios' father Giorgos and soon married him.

More often than not, Norlaila maintains a low profile due to her troubles with anxiety. She lives with a heart condition as well, which restricts her from traveling to Kyrgios' matches.

Recently, Kyrgios shared moments from the trip to Malaysia on social media. One picture featured Hatzi with a young man who joined the group, enjoying Malaysia's street food. Kyrgios captioned it:

"Tourists in Malaysia"

In another picture, Kyrgios could be seen posing with Hatzi at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

The group also visited the Batu Caves, a famed Hindu shrine. One picture featured the group walking past the Murugan Statue, which is among the tallest statues in the world and a pilgrimage site for devotees of Murugan, the Hindu god of war.

Yet another picture was a group photo featuring Kyrgios, Hatzi, Halimah and others posing before the breathtaking beauty of one part of the Batu Caves complex.

"Best parents in the world" - Nick Kyrgios wishes his parent on their 36th marriage anniversary

Nick Kyrgios at the 2024 Australian Open

After sharing the highlights of his trip to Malaysia, Kyrgios also congratulated his parents Giorgos and Norlaila on their 36th marriage anniversary. He also hailed his parents as the best in the world.

"Happy 36 years, best parents in the world," Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram post.

Kyrgios is Giorgos and Norlaila's third child. Currently, the 28-year-old is inactive on the tennis front as he recuperates from a long injury layoff. Kyrgios' last appearance in competitive action came at last year's Stuttgart Open, where he suffered a first-round loss.

