In Pictures: Novak Djokovic and $850M-worth Lionel Messi exchange signed T-shirts in heartwarming moment at Miami Open

Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi recently exchanged signed t-shirts at the 2025 Miami Open. Messi, accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their sons, attended the Serb's semifinals match at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Djokovic is seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Florida, and he began his run at the tournament in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Rinky Hijikata with a score of 6-0, 7-6(1) in his opening match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion triumphed over lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) and 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the Serb overcame 24th seed Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6(4), and most recently secured a 6-2, 6-3 victory in two hours and 48 minutes over 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals to advance to the final, where he will be aiming to secure his record-breaking seventh Miami Open title and his 100th tour-level title.

Following his win over Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic took to social media to share photos of him exchanging signed t-shirts with Lionel Messi, who has a net worth of $850 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). The Serb signed a green Lacoste t-shirt from his Miami Open campaign, while the Argentine football legend gave a signed Inter Miami CF jersey.

"An honor to meet the greatness @leomessi and his whole family. Gracias Leo. Asta pronto 🙌 💪 ," the Serb cationed his Instagram post.

Before competing at the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic participated in the Indian Wells Masters, where he suffered a second-round loss to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp.

Novak Djokovic will face Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open 2025 final

Novak Djokvic at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Jakub Mensik in the final round. Mensik kicked off his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in Florida by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, and then taking down sixth seed Jack Draper 7-6(2), 7-6(3) in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The Czech overcame Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4 in the third round and then advanced to the quarterfinals after his fourth-round opponent, compatriot and 20th seed Tomas Machac, withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

In the quarterfinals, Jakub Mensik emerged victorious over 17th seed Arthur Fils 7-6(5), 6-1 and then registered a 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) win over third seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinals to secure his place in the final, where he will face the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Novak Djokovic and Mensik have previously met once on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters, where the Serb emerged as the winner with a score of 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4.

