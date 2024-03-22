In Pictures: Novak Djokovic attends Miami Open launch party despite tournament withdrawal, poses with Daniil Medvedev & Grigor Dimitrov

Novak Djokovic recently shared a glimpse of his off-court camaraderie with fellow tennis stars Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev at the Le Club Lacoste Miami Open Launch Party on March 19 at the Soho Beach House, in Miami Beach, Florida.

The event was spearheaded by the high-end fashion house Lacoste, which became an official partner of the Miami Open in 2015. The World No. 1's presence at the party was particularly noteworthy given his recent withdrawal from the Miami Open.

The Serb cited the need to balance his private and professional schedule as the reason for his withdrawal. This decision came shortly after his unexpected third-round loss to lucky loser and current World No. 96 Luca Nardi 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 at Indian Wells.

Despite these professional setbacks, Djokovic appeared to be in high spirits at the Miami party. The 24-time Grand Slam champion shared several pictures from the event on his Instagram account on Thursday, March 21, where he can be seen posing with Medvedev and Dimitrov.

"Crocodiles in Miami," the Serb wrote.

Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov will face Marton Fucsovics and Alejandro Tabilo in the 2024 Miami Open 2R, while Novak Djokovic prepares for the clay season

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Daniil Medvedev will face World No. 86 Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Friday, March 22, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Medvedev, the defending champion, is seeded third and received a bye in the first round. The Russian is coming off a final run at the BNP Paribas Open where he lost to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-1. Fucsovics, meanwhile, defeated Australian Max Purcell 6-2, 6-1 in the first round in Miami.

This will be their fifth meeting, where Medvedev leads 3-1 in their head-to-head records. Their latest match was in the third round at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where the Russian won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

In another second-round match, Grigor Dimitrov is set to face Alejandro Tabilo. Dimitrov, seeded 11th and received a bye in the first round, is coming off a Round of 16 defeat against Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 at Indian Wells Masters.

Tabilo, meanwhile, defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the Miami opener. The two players will meet for the first time on the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, will be participating in the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, which is scheduled to take place from April 7-14. The Serb won the ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2013 and 2015, defeating Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych in the final, respectively. The World No. 1 also reached the final in 2009 and 2012, losing both to his arch-rival Nadal.

