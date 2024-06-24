In Pictures: Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz share heartwarming embrace at Wimbledon reunion after 2023 final fireworks

Last year's finalists, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, shared a heartwarming embrace and engaged in friendly conversation ahead of their 2024 Wimbledon Championships campaign. In 2023, Alcaraz defeated the Serb to claim his first grasscourt Grand Slam title.

Last year, Alcaraz was the top seed, and he secured his place in the final of the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) by defeating the likes of Jeremy Chardy, Alexandre Muller, Nicolas Jarry, Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, the four-time defending champion, Djokovic, was seeded second, and he overcame players like Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, and Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon Championships final.

Trending

At the championship match, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over Novak Djokovic with a score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his first Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam title overall. He also became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Major titles before turning 21.

Alcaraz and the 24-time Grand Slam champion have met five times on the ATP Tour, with Djokovic winning three of those encounters. Following his defeat at Wimbledon, the Serb faced the Spaniard twice, in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open and in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, winning both times.

Recently, ahead of their campaign at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic shared a heartwarming moment; they shared a hug and caught up with each other.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic: "Haven't played a player like Carlos Alcaraz ever, he is a very complete player"

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovc

During the post match press conference, following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Novak Djokovic stated that he agress with those who believe that the Spaniard's playing style incorporates elements from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself.

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically best of all three worlds," he said.

The Serb praised Alcaraz's mental toughness, competitive drive, fighting spirit, and defensive skills, which he likened to those of Nadal

"He's got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It's quite impressive. He's got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we've seen with Rafa over the years," he added.

The former World No. 1 also referred to Alcaraz as a "complete player" with impressive adaptability, a quality that he believes is essential for a successful and enduring career on all types of playing surfaces.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback