In Pictures: Novak Djokovic enjoys time in Miami with friends despite withdrawal from Miami Open 

Days after pulling out of the Miami Open citing the need to balance his "private and professional schedule", Novak Djokovic was seen spending time with friends at a beach in Miami.

Djokovic, who confirmed that he would not be playing at the Miami Masters, was photographed on the famous Miami beach and was spotted swimming at dusk. The Serb was accompanied by his associates and friends Charlie Gomes and Mark Stilitano, according to Sportal.rs, Serbia's leading sports portal.

The World No. 1 reportedly arrived in Miami after watching the match between NBA (National Basketball Association) biggies Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors that was held in Los Angeles on March 16.

Novak Djokovic was recently beaten by Italian lucky loser Luka Nardi in the third round at Indian Wells Masters. Nardi became the lowest ranked player to beat Djokovic at a ATP 1000 Masters or Grand Slam level tournament.

The Serb is a five-time champion at Indian Wells but hadn't played the tournament since 2019 as he was not allowed to enter the US due to his unvaccinated status for COVID-19.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has won the Miami Open six times, a record he shares with American legend Andre Agassi for most titles at the tournament. Djokovic has participated in just three tournaments in 2024 so far. He led Serbia's campaign in the United Cup, where he lost to Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinals.

The Serb then played at the Australian Open, where he was the defending champion. He lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals in four sets. This was the first time Djokovic had lost in a semifinals at Melbourne Park where he has won a record 10 titles.

Djokovic skipped the Middle East swing this year. He is set to return to Europe soon to begin preparing for the clay court season, which would start with the Monte Carlo Masters from April 7.

"My level was really, really bad"-Novak Djokovic on his Indian Wells loss

Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic admitted that he played poorly during his loss in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

During his post-match press conference, the Serb reflected on his performance against lucky-loser Nardi.

"I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad," he said.

Djokovic stated that his poor level helped the youngster register a win and admitted that losses were a part of the sport.

"These two things come together. He's (Nardi) having a great day; I am having a really bad day. Results as a negative outcome for me," the Serb said. "I helped him play well, and I didn't help myself at all. I made some really terrible unforced errors. It is part of the sport. You just have to accept it. Some you win; some you lose. Hopefully I will win some more and still keep going."

