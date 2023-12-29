In pictures: Novak Djokovic goes for a helicopter ride, spends time on the beach with Team Serbia teammates, & more ahead of United Cup 2024

Novak Djokovic and his teammates from Team Serbia recently took a vacation together in Perth ahead of the 2024 United Cup.

After failing to qualify for its inaugural edition, the World No.1 will spearhead Team Serbia in their debut season at the United Cup. Team Serbia will be captained by Viktor Troicki and consists of Novak Djokovic, Olga Danilovic, Hamad Medjedovic, Natalija Stevanovic, Nikola Cacic, and Dejana Radanović.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion recently went on a trip to Rottnest Island in Perth along with his teammates. Djokovic shared images from his vacation via stories on Instagram where he was seen enjoying a helicopter ride, spending time on the beach, and clicking a selfie with a quokka.

Here are a few pictures of the Serb enjoying his time Down Under:

Team Serbia pose for a group photo

Djokovic enjoying a helicopter ride

The World No.1 spending time at the beach with his teammates

Capturing a selfie with a quokka

Djokovic and Danilovic

Team Serbia qualified this season due to Djokovic's rank as the World No. 1 and is placed in Group E alongside Team China and Team Czech Republic. They will begin their campaign on December 31 against Team China. Djokovic will face Zhang Zhizhen and Olga Danilovic will play against Zheng Qinwen in the single's matches.

Team Serbia will next face Team Czech Republic on January 2, 2024, where Djokovic will play against Jiri Lehecka and Danilovic will play against Marketa Vondrousova. Both of these ties will be played at the RAC Arena in Perth.

"Representing Serbia is always the greatest honor and pride" - Novak Djokovic

The World No.1 at the Davis Cup.

Djokovic has always spoken about the honor and pride he feels in representing Serbia in competitions. The World No. 1 has represented Serbia on multiple occasions in his long career. His last appearance for Serbia came in the 2023 Davis Cup semi-finals where Serbia lost to Italy.

The 10-time Australian Open champion tasted success with his country in the Davis Cup in 2010 and in the first edition of the ATP Cup in 2020. The Serb won both his matches at the ATP Cup, including a straight set win against long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

While the World No. 1 currently has his eyes set on an Olympic gold, Djokovic said at the pre-tournament press conference that he is looking forward to representing Serbia at the United Cup.

"I’m excited to play; I came in earlier than I normally do due to the schedule because the United Cup starts before the New Year, but representing Serbia is always the greatest honor and pride. So, hopefully, we can have a packed house with a lot of people coming to watch our matches,” the World No. 1 said after arriving in Perth.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis