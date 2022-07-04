In pictures: Novak Djokovic seen hitting the practice courts with his son Stefan ahead of Wimbledon QF 

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is in the hunt for his seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam at SW19 this year. The former World No. 1 has had a relatively straight forward route into the quarterfinals of SW19 and will face Jannik Sinner for a spot in the last four.

However, one of the biggest talking points of the first week of Wimbledon this year was Djokovic's son Stefan following in his father's footsteps. The Serb's son made news when a picture of him hitting a forehand went viral as it's very similar to his father's form and technique.

Further pictures have surfaced of Novak Djokovic hitting the practice courts with his son as the duo seem to share laughs on the court. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was also seen giving advice to his son.

Djokovic watching his son serve

The six-time Wimbledon champion has spoken about his desire to help his son follow his path in the sport if it ever comes down to it. However, Djokovic was also wary of the fact that his son is very young and it is too early to see if he wants to play the sport in the future.

Stefan Djokovic eargerly watching his father practice

In an interview, Novak Djokovic spoke about how his son is fully into the sport at the moment and will use this as an opportunity to impart wisdom about the sport to him.

"I try to use every available opportunity... to play with him because he's right now fully immersed into tennis. Everything around tennis, how he can play, he's watching, he's analysing. I will support him in any possible way I can so that he can be a professional tennis player ... if he really wants to," Djokovic said.

Djokovic watching his son's game play near the net

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of a seventh Wimbledon crown as the three-time defending champion will go up against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. Djokovic saw off a stern challenge from Tim van Rijthoven in his fourth-round match in four sets.

The Serb has dropped only two sets in the tournament thus far, while Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets in his fourth-round matchup despite struggling with fitness early in the fourth set.

The duo have only met once before at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year. Djokovic emerged as the victor in their lone match and won in straight-sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far