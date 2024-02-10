In Pictures: Novak Djokovic takes up skiing as he continues to relish personal time in Italy before return to Indian Wells

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is currently in Italy, relishing personal time before his return at the 2024 Indian Wells in March.

Djokovic has participated in two tournaments this season so far: the Australian Open and United Cup, where he represented his country, Serbia.

On Saturday, Djokovic posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram story featuring him geared up in full skiing gear at Val Gardena Ski Resort in Italy. He wore an army green puffer jacket, and in one image, he tagged his racket sponsor "Head," which also makes skiing equipment.

In the caption of the second image, the 24-time Grand Slam champion shared that he had clocked a new Super G record on the World Cup ski slope:

"New super G record of the World Cup Ski slope."

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories

Djokovic's win-loss record for the 2024 season so far is 7-2. He started the season at the 2024 United Cup, where he defeated Zhizhen Zhang and Jiri Lehecka but lost against Alex de Minaur as Serbia was eliminated by Australia in the quarterfinals.

The World No.1 then competed in the Australian Open, where he defeated Dino Prizmic, Alexei Popyrin, Tomas Martín Etcheverry, Adrian Mannarino and Taylor Fritz before being knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The last time Novak Djokovic won the Indian Wells was in 2016

Novak Djokovic pictured with the 2016 BNP Paribas Open trophy

According to Novak Djokovic's schedule posted on his website, he will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (March 3-17).

The 36-year-old has participated in Indian Wells 14 times throughout his career. His win-loss record at the ATP 1000 tournament stands at 50-9, having lifted the trophy five times.

He first won the Indian Wells trophy in 2008 and secured it again three years later, in 2011. He then achieved consecutive victories in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

During the 2016 edition, Djokovic defeated Bjorn Fratangelo, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Feliciano Lopez, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Rafael Nadal en route to the final. He then clinched the title by defeating Milos Raonic in straight sets.

The Serb is currently tied with Roger Federer with five Indian Wells trophies. Following Federer's retirement in 2022, he is now the only active player with five titles. Behind Djokovic is Rafael Nadal, the only active player who has won it three times.

Djokovic's participation in the first leg of the Sunshine Double this year will mark the end of his five-year absence from the tournament, with his most recent appearance coming in 2019.

