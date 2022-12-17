In Pictures: Paula Badosa and her boyfriend enjoy the sights of Dubai from the top of Burj Khalifa

Paula Badosa is set to extend her 2023 pre-season preparations into competitive match time at the World Tennis League in Dubai next week. Ahead of her participation in the mixed-team event, the Spanish tennis star enjoyed some time off as she visited the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Badosa was joined by her boyfriend Juan Betancourt as the couple enjoyed views of Dubai from the highest point of the world's tallest building. Betancourt took to social media to share some special moments from a lovely evening out with Paula Badosa.

Badosa reacted to the post, expressing her excitement.

While it seems she only recently visited Burj Khalifa for the first time, Badosa is no stranger to Dubai as she has been living there for the past year. Ahead of her World Tennis League campaign, the Spanish star recently spoke about her experience living in Dubai and went on to call it one of her favorite cities in the world and her "second home."

"I've been living here in Dubai this past year. I love this city, it's one of my favorite cities in the whole world. I chose this city because it's one of the best. I feel amazing here. The people are so nice, you have amazing facilities and the weather is very nice," Paula Badosa said in an interview with Gulf News.

"I want to do well here. I like Dubai. It’s like my second home. So yeah, Dubai is in my heart," she added.

Novak Djokovic excited to team up with Paula Badosa and others at World Tennis League in Dubai

In the World Tennis League, Badosa will team up with Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Grigor Dimitrov in a star-studded line-up for Team Falcons.

The Serbian recently expressed his excitement at being part of the same team as Badosa, Sabalenka, and Dimitrov, stating that he was looking forward to sharing the court with his fellow stars of the tennis world.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the league for the first time along with my teammates from Team Falcons — Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Paula Badosa. I'm looking forward to share some great moments with you guys on the court and off the court as well," the 21-time Grand Slam champion said in a video message on Instagram.

The tournament will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24.

Badosa, who ended her 2022 season at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, suffered from injury issues towards the end of the season. She now seems fit and raring to go, aiming to use the exhibition event as a useful indicator of her competitive level ahead of the 2023 season.

