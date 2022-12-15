WATCH: Novak Djokovic expresses excitement for World Tennis League and conveys Christmas wishes

A few days before the World Tennis League begins, Novak Djokovic has spoken about how excited he is at the opportunity to participate in the inaugural edition of the exhibition tournament.

The event, which features a number of top names from men's and women's tennis, is all set to be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24. Djokovic will be part of Team Falcons, where he will play alongside Spain's Paula Badosa, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Serb posted a video on social media in which he can be seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. He stated that he was ready to share great moments with his teammates on and off the court.

"Hello, tennis fans around the world. A big tennis event is coming up in Dubai — World Tennis League," Djokovic said. "I'm very excited to be a part of the league for the first time along with my teammates from Team Falcons — Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Paula Badosa. I'm looking forward to share some great moments with you guys on the court and off the court as well."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion hoped to create amazing memories for fans before wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"There are some big names taking part in this event. I'm sure it is going to be super exciting for everyone who loves our sport and the best way for us to showcase what we know on the court and hopefully bring some good laughs, some good energy, and good fun off the court for you guys as well and kickstart the season in the best possible way. And in the Christmas period, I'd like to wish everyone Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and all the very best in the upcoming 2023," he added.

Novak Djokovic to face Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for the World Tennis League, which will feature four teams and multiple big names from the tennis world. The Serb's first match is scheduled for December 20, where he will go one-on-one with Alexander Zverev of Team Hawks. The German star returned to action a few days ago at the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament. He was out for six months after injuring his ankle during the French Open semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal.

For Djokovic's second match, he will take on Nick Kyrgios from Team Eagles on December 21. Although the Australian lost the Wimbledon final, he leads 2-1 head-to-head against the 21-time Major winner. The Serb will play his last league match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Team Kites on December 23.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes