The Rafa Nadal Museum in Mallorca has commended Felix Auger-Aliassime after the young Canadian's career-best season this year.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, ended his 2022 campaign with three wins in the Davis Cup knockout stage in Malaga last month, including one in the final against Australia. His performances helped Canada win the team competition for the first time in history.

The World No. 6 - his career-high ranking - closed the year with a 60-27 record, winning four singles titles. Recognizing his exploits during the year, the Rafa Nadal Museum congratulated him on Instagram and shared a few pictures of Felix at the museum. Felix is coached by Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal's uncle, and sometimes practices at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

"Congratulations @felixaliassime on an amazing year! Champion of 4 @atptour tournaments, world number 6 and @daviscup 🇨🇦 Champion 🏆! We hope to see you again soon in Mallorca!"

During the competition in Malaga, Auger-Aliassime won all three of his matches in straight sets. He beat Oscar Otte of Germany in the quarterfinals, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals and Alex di Minaur of Australia in the final as Canada became the newest Davis Cup champions.

Highlights of Felix Auger-Aliassime's 2022 season

Felix Auger-Aliassime had a successful 2022 season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime started his 2022 campaign by beating Roberto Bautista Agut in the ATP Cup Finals as Canada won the team competition.

The then 21-year-old made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, where he fell to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in five sets. Auger-Aliassime was ninth-time lucky in a tournament final, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his first career singles title at Rotterdam.

After falling to Andrey Rublev in the Marseille final, the young Canadian embarked on a 1-4 run, losing in the opening round at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo before making the Barcelona Open quarterfinals.

Following a last-eight appearance in Estoril, he also reached the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. Demonstrating his growing pedigree on clay, Auger-Aliassime took two sets off 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros fourth round before eventually falling short.

An opening-round exit at Wimbledon followed before he reached successive quarterfinals in Montreal and Cincinnati. Aliassime then came into the best form of his career after a second-round exit at the US Open.

He won titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel before his 16-match winning run was snapped by eventual winner Holger Rune in the Paris Masters semifinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado Felix Auger Aliassime beats Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 to win in Basel his 3rd consecutive title in three weeks. What an incredible run!



- 13 consecutive wins

- Didn’t get broken all week



- 13 consecutive wins

- Didn't get broken all week

Almost qualified for the ATP Finals.

Making his debut appearance at the ATP Finals in Turin, Auger-Aliassime won only one of his three matches and bowed out before ending his season on a high in Malaga.

