In pictures: Rafael Nadal arrives in Argentina with Casper Ruud for much anticipated Latina America exhibition tour 

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud have reached Argentina ahead of their exhibition match in Buenos Aires, which is part of the tennis stars’ Latin America exhibition tour.

The duo arrived in the Argentinian city of Puerto Iguazu, where Rafael Nadal is scheduled to give a tennis demonstration on a court in front of Garganta del Diablo before he commences his journey to the capital city of Buenos Aires.

The duo shared the news of their arrival in the South American country with their fans on social media.

Ojo de Halcón @OjodeHalcon21 ¡RAFA NADAL Y CASPER RUUD YA ESTÁN EN ARGENTINA🤩!



Español y noruego dicen presente en tierras argentinas y mañana jugarán una exhibición en Buenos Aires.



En la segunda foto están en las Cataratas del Iguazú, punto turístico del país. ¡RAFA NADAL Y CASPER RUUD YA ESTÁN EN ARGENTINA🤩!Español y noruego dicen presente en tierras argentinas y mañana jugarán una exhibición en Buenos Aires.En la segunda foto están en las Cataratas del Iguazú, punto turístico del país. https://t.co/OQfIzlABOV

El Independiente @elindepepy



Nadal llegó al país vecino para jugar el partido exhibición frente a Casper Ruud. 𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗡 𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗔Nadal llegó al país vecino para jugar el partido exhibición frente a Casper Ruud. 𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗡 𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗔 🇦🇷Nadal llegó al país vecino para jugar el partido exhibición frente a Casper Ruud. https://t.co/ZBAwODXJGp

After their quick stint in Puerto Iguazu, the players will attend a press conference in Alto Palermo, Buenos Aires followed by a Gala dinner at La Rural on November 22.

On November 23, the World No. 2 and the World No. 3 will kickstart their tour at the Roca Park Arena. The duo will clash in a singles encounter, which will be followed by a mixed doubles match-up, where Rafael Nadal will partner with former doubles and singles World No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini, and Casper Ruud will team up with former doubles World No. 1 Gisela Dulko.

The next stop on the tour will be Santiago, Chile on November 25, where the 22-time Grand Slam champion will compete against World No. 87 Alejandro Tabilo.

The Spaniard will once again be joined by Casper Ruud on the tour as they travel to Belo Horizonte, Brazil on November 26; Quito, Ecuador on November 27, Bogota, Colombia on November 29, before concluding their exhibition event in Mexico City, Mexico on December 1.

"I was honored to be invited to the Latin American tour" - Casper Ruud on being chosen by Rafael Nadal to join him on exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals

Casper Ruud, who has trained at the Spaniard's Academy in Mallorca, was elated to be chosen by Rafael Nadal for the Latin American exhibition tour.

"It's something that I was honored to be invited to the Latin American tour with Rafa," the Norwegian said in a press conference at the ATP Finals.

Although the 23-year-old has been on the road, contesting tournaments for a while, he said that the tour will not be demanding, but it would be rather fun.

"I'm not going to say it's going to be very demanding. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. Let's see when I get back. I still will have many days to recover from the jet lag and whatever," he said.

