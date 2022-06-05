In Pictures: Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud to win 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal created history by winning the French Open for the 14th time after he got past Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in majestic style on Sunday.

Nadal, who is yet to lose a final at Roland Garros, looked impeccable on the day while Casper Ruud, who began with a nervy mishit in the very first game, led briefly in the second set but was no match overall for the 36-year-old.

Despite giving it his all, maiden Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud couldn't stop Rafael Nadal winning his 14th French Open title.

The Spaniard, who won the Australian Open earlier this year, has now won his 22nd Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic, who lost to Nadal in the quarterfinals, has won 20 Grand Slams - the same number as Swiss maestro Roger Federer who hasn't played since Wimbledon last year.

Casper Ruud faced Rafael Nadal for the very first time in the finals of the French Open

Ruud gave a glimmer of hope to his fans as he led 3-1 in the second set but Nadal broke back and snuffed out whatever resistance the Norwegian had to offer.

The Spaniard went on to win three games in a row even as Ruud could never really find a way to counter the Mallorcan.

Nadal was in command from the outset in his 14th Roland Garros final.

Nadal was in absolute command in the third set as Ruud's shoulders began to droop, while the spectators on Court Philippe-Chatrier took in what was a one-sided affair.

Ruud looked increasingly distraught as the match progressed

Overcoming pain and injury, Nadal wins 14th French Open title in style

Rafael Nadal with the 2022 French Open, posing in hs trademark style.

Rafael Nadal, whose participation in the tournament was in doubt at one point following struggles with pain and injury, delighted his fans with an extraordinary series of performances.

The Spaniard, who was on a six-week hiatus due to a stress fracture of the ribs following the Indian Wells Open, complained of pain on his return to the courts just over a week before the start of the French Open tournament.

Spectators at Court Philippe Chatrier look on as a one-sided final played out.

After overcoming Felix-Auger Aliassime in a gruelling five-setter in the fourth round, the 36-year-old began as the underdog against World No. Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal made Casper Ruud sweat for every single point in the 2020 French Open final.

The now 14-time champion rose to the occasion by producing a stunning effort to oust the Serb, who hadn't dropped a set coming into the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev ran the Mallorcan close but rolled his ankle with the scoreline tied 6-6 in the crucial second set, after Nadal had won the first via a tie-break.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud pose with their French Open tropies.

The German was forced to concede the match and Nadal advanced to the final. In his maiden Grand Slam final, Casper Ruud, who trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy, was given the unenviable task of inflicting Nadal's first defeat in a Roland Garros final.

It wasn't meant to be, however, as Nadal handed the 23-year-old a bagel in the final set en route to a historic French Open title.

Nadal celebrates match point against Casper Ruud

It was an emotional moment for Nadal, who celebrated his birthday a couple of days back.

He had earlier hinted that the French Open quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic could be his last-ever match at Roland-Garros in the event of a loss but changed the script in dramatic style to end up as the champion.

An emotional Nadal after winning his 22nd Grand Slam title

