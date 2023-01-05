In pictures: Rafael Nadal lands in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open title defense, trains with Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne on Thursday to begin preparations for his title defense at the 2023 Australian Open. He was accompanied by Felix Auger-Aliassime for his first training session.

The Spaniard had a scintillating run at Melbourne Park last year as he outclassed second seed Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch his second title at the Australian Open. A year on, things look very different Down Under for Nadal, who is yet to rediscover his form. The former World No. 1 will also have to deal with competition from nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who will take part in the tournament this year after skipping it in 2022.

Nadal wasted no time as he headed straight into his first training session in Melbourne.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has arrived early in Melbourne in hope of putting in the extra work to regain his form. He has endured back-to-back defeats at the start of the year, having lost to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the United Cup. This is the first time in his career that the 36-year-old has endured two straight losses at the start of a season.

The Australian Open provides the World No. 2 with a chance to extend his lead over Djokovic (21 Majors) in the overall Grand Slam titles chart.

Rafael Nadal's doctor optimistic ahead of Australian Open despite Spaniard's recent losses

Rafael Nadal's doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro conveyed that the Spaniard is doing well at the moment and that the recent losses are just part of the player's "progression phase."

The 36-year-old had a rough end to his 2022 season, with things not improving at the start of 2023. While he has endured six losses in his last seven matches, Cotorro has made it clear that the recent dip in form is nothing to worry about.

"He's fine, in the progression phase because that's what he needs when he has finished the year without rhythm. He has had good games and is doing well," Cotorro said.

The former World No. 1 also stated his confidence in his game and said that he is determined to put on a fight at the Melbourne Major. Speaking to the press at the United Cup, he expressed hope of turning things around.

"I can't say that the situation is ideal, but at the same time, I can't say that it's very negative, because for moments I was playing good. I think that two matches are going to help me. I need to win couple of matches. But the level was not that bad," he stated.

