Ahead of the Australian Open 2023, Rafael Nadal's personal doctor, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, has given the tennis star's fans a reason to relax and not worry too much about his recent dismal performances.

The 36-year-old kicked off his 2023 season in the worst possible manner, losing the first two matches of the season for the first time in his glorious career, spanning over two decades. In the build-up to the first Grand Slam event of the year, he decided to play only one tournament — the inaugural edition of the United Cup. Despite winning the first set in both his singles encounters, Nadal lost against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie and Australia's Alex de Minaur.

The Spaniard has lost six out of his last seven matches on the tour, with a solitary win coming in a dead rubber against third-ranked Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals league stages. A dip in form right before he is scheduled to defend his title in Melbourne has raised concerns. However, Nadal's personal doctor believes that the World No. 2 is doing well and is gradually improving with every match.

"He's fine, in the progression phase because that's what he needs when he has finished the year without rhythm. He has had good games and is doing well," Cotorro said.

Cotorro is also the doctor for Spain's national tennis team and while speaking to the press in Santander City recently, counted on Spanish players like World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut to do well Down Under from January 16.

"Let's hope that like all the Spaniards, Carlos, Pablo and Roberto, are ready to compete in Australia and let's hope that everything goes well," Cotorro said.

"I need to keep fighting" - Rafael Nadal unfazed by United Cup losses

Rafael Nadal during a press conference

Despite a forgettable start to his season, Rafael Nadal has vowed to fight when his title defense at the Australian Open begins later this month. In a press conference after losing to Alex de Minaur on Monday, the 22-time Major winner suggested that he needed more matches under his belt.

“I need battles like this,” Nadal said. “I didn’t play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Days like these two help. Of course, with victories, the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting. For moments, I played a good level of tennis."

The Spaniard stated that he wasn't "too alarmed" by the recent results since he felt that he was playing well but also admitted to not having the kind of preparations he would have liked.

"I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can’t say the situation is ideal but at the same time, I can’t say it’s negative because for moments, I was playing good. I need to win a couple of matches. But the level wasn’t that bad. I’m not too alarmed, too negative about what happened," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes