In pictures: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz spotted at Real Madrid's UCL game against Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were spotted at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday watching Real Madrid in action in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos were contesting the second leg of their semifinal clash against Manchester City.

Madrid scored twice in the last six minutes to force extra time, where Karim Benzema's penalty dumped the English side out of the competition. City, who led 5-3 on aggregate going into the 90th minute, were left wondering what might have been as Real Madrid booked a final showdown with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz - all ATP top-ten players - watched the match after opening their respective Madrid Masters campaigns with wins. All three won in straight sets, with World No. 1 Djokovic beating Gael Monfils, Nadal taking out Miomior Kecmanovic and Alcaraz ousting Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Djokovic, a three-time Madrid winner, will next take on old foe Andy Murray while five-time champion Nadal will lock horns with David Goffin in the Round of 16. Alcaraz will play Cameron Noorie before a possible blockbuster quarterfinal with Nadal.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



Djokovic vs Murray

Hurkacz vs Lajovic

Nadal vs Goffin

Norrie vs Alcaraz



Rublev vs Evans

Dimitrov vs Tsitsipas

Auger-Aliassime vs Sinner

Musetti vs Zverev



With all three players being placed in the same half of the draw, Djokovic could meet Alcaraz or Nadal in the last four.

How have Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz fared this year?

Rafael Nadal (left) has had a blistering start to his 2022 campaign.

Rafael Nadal (21-1) has had a blistering start to his 2022 campaign. He picked up titles in Melbourne, Acapulco, and at the Australian Open to record a 20-0 start to the season. His unbeaten streak was finally snapped by American Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

Out of action since then due to of a rib injury, Rafael Nadal returned to competitive tennis with a straight-sets win over Kecnamovic to move into the third round in Madrid.

Meanwhile, like his illustrious compatriot, Alcaraz (24-3) has also had a sizzling start to the year. Either side of his first two ATP 500 titles in Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona, he won his maiden Masters 1000 crown in Miami. His Barcelona triumph made the 18-year-old the youngest top-10 debutant in nearly two decades (since Nadal in 2005).

Djokovic (6-3), though, has had a much quieter start to his campaign. Due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, he was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open. The Serb was also not allowed to compete in Indian Wells and Miami.

Making his season debut in Dubai, he reached the quarterfinals where he lost to Jiri Vesely. He then suffered a shock opening-round exit to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo. Djokovic won three matches at his next stop in Belgrade but lost to Andrey Rublev in the final.

