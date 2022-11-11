In pictures: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and other stars suit up for ATP Finals gala

Former world champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic attended the ATP Finals gala along with fellow qualifiers Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz.

Fans took to social media to share a few pictures of the event.

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22 "I’m a pretty boy, I’m stunning" 🤩



📸: skysport via IG "I’m a pretty boy, I’m stunning" 🤩📸: skysport via IG https://t.co/5DTKS1xT5A

The players sat in the spotlight on a court-like stage, surrounded by people. In one of the pictures, Tsitsipas appeared to be signing, while Djokovic, Rublev and Medvedev enjoyed a few lighthearted moments. Nadal, suited in black, can be seen smiling and posing with others for the official group photo.

The doubles teams were also present for the event. The official gala gives the players a chance to get together, meet with sponsors and tournament partners, and also take care of their media commitments.

After the players let their hair down at the Gala dinner, they will gear up for the tournament scheduled to kick off soon.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic placed in different groups at ATP Finals

The former World No. 1s last clashed at the 2022 French Open.

Top seed Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not play in the same group in the ATP Finals as per the draw revealed yesterday.

The Spaniard leads the Green Group with Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz. He will be attempting to win the title for the first time at the year-end tournament. The group has two debutants in Auger-Aliassime and Fritz.

Djokovic, on the other hand, leads the Red Group with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev. If the Serbian, who is a five-time champion, emerges victorious in Paris, he will tie with Roger Federer's record of six titles at the competition. The Red Group also has two other former title winners, Tsitsipas (2019) and Medvedev (2020).

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



🟢 Grupo Verde



Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Taylor Fritz



Grupo Rojo



Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev

Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic ¡Grupos confirmados para las #ATPFinals 🟢 Grupo VerdeRafael NadalCasper RuudFélix Auger-AliassimeTaylor FritzGrupo RojoStefanos TsitsipasDaniil MedvedevAndrey RublevNovak Djokovic ¡Grupos confirmados para las #ATPFinals! 🔥🙌🟢 Grupo Verde 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal🇳🇴 Casper Ruud🇨🇦 Félix Auger-Aliassime🇺🇸 Taylor Fritz🔴 Grupo Rojo🇬🇷 Stefanos Tsitsipas🇷🇺 Daniil Medvedev🇷🇺 Andrey Rublev🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic https://t.co/i0kQXGLI01

The placement of the two former World No. 1s in different groups comes as good news for fans who wish to see them in a possible title clash.

The ATP Finals will mark the closing of the season and its outcome will also be a key factor in who ends the year at the World No.1 spot between Nadal, Tsitsipas and Alcaraz.

Poll : 0 votes