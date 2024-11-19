In Pictures: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel poses beside his poster at Spaniard's academy in Kuwait; tries out tennis and padel at the facility

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel posed beside her brother's poster in her recent visit to the Spaniard's academy in Kuwait. She tried out tennis and padel with the academy members at the facility.

Maribel is one of the top executives at the Rafa Nadal Academy and often visits the academy's facility centers around the globe. Before arriving in Malaga to witness her brother's farewell campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Maribel made a quick trip to Kuwait, where she explored the facility located in Al-Zahra and interacted with the players.

Maribel took to social media on Monday, November 18, to share a few pictures from her visit. She posted a photo with her brother's poster in the background. Other images showed her enjoying tennis and padel. She clicked a group photo with the players. Additionally, she posted a picture of Nadal and Roger Federer showcased in the academy's gallery.

"Excited to be back at @rafanadalacademykuwait and see how the sport continues to grow! Very nice days working with the Academy team and enjoying the best padel in our facilities," Maribel wrote on her Instagram caption.

Maribel visited the academy in Kuwait as part of the Premier Padel tournament. The tournament commenced its main draw matches on November 12 at the academy's padel courts.

Soon after the Kuwait visit, Maribel flew back to her home country to attend the 22-time Grand Slam champion's final professional outing at the Davis Cup Finals. The season-ending event commences on Tuesday, November 19.

Rafael Nadal acknowledged his sister Maribel in his retirement announcement speech

The Spaniard during a press conference at the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal mentioned his sister Maribel during his retirement announcement speech. The Spaniard announced last month that he would retire from professional tennis following his Davis Cup Finals campaign.

On the occasion, the 38-year-old spoke about his mother and wife, expressing gratitude for their sacrifices and warmth. He then touched upon his sister, with whom he shares an "incredible relationship."

"My family is everything to me. My mother, I think she has made all the sacrifices she had to make so that we would always have everything. My wife, Mery, we have been together for 19 years. Thank you for everything you have done.," the Spaniard said.

"My sister, I think we have always had an incredible relationship," he added.

Maribel has been a constant source of support for the Spaniard throughout his career. The 35-year-old is often spotted in the stands cheering for her brother. She will be looking forward to the same at the Davis Cup Finals.

Rafael Nadal is expected to pair up with Carlos Alcaraz for the doubles. They will face off against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. It is still unclear whether he will play in the singles.

