In Pictures: Rafael Nadal shows his baby son around as the one-year-old plays with mini tennis racket during Brisbane visit

Rafael Nadal may not have earned the result he hoped for in Brisbane, but the Spaniard made the most of his trip to the Australian city with his family, as per recently emerged pictures on social media.

Rafael Nadal started his comeback journey at the 2024 Brisbane International following a year-long injury break. The Spaniard scored two impressive wins over Dominic Thiem (7-5, 6-1) and Jason Kubler (6-1, 6-2) before falling to Jordan Thompson (7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3) in the quarterfinals.

During his match against Thompson, the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a muscle injury, following which he pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open.

The Spaniard, who was accompanied by his family including father Sebastian, wife Mery and 15th month old son Rafa Jr, then spent a few days in Brisbane and Melbourne before heading back to his home country.

A few pictures for Rafael Nadal’s time in Brisbane recently emerged on social media. The former World No. 1 was seen carrying his son and showing him around a lush green garden. In one picture, the one-year-old was also seen playing with his father with a mini Babolat racket.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I am not ready to compete at the maximum level" – What Rafael Nadal said after his Brisbane International exit

The former World No. 1 at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal traveled to Melbourne for an MRI scan after his Brisbane visit. After the tests, the Spaniard revealed that he had suffered a micro tear on his leg muscle.

"Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.

He clarified that while the discomfort was on his left hip, similar to the injury he suffered in 2023, the site of the actual injury was not the same.

“Not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news,” he added.

Nadal, however, conveyed that he was feeling underprepared for a best-of-five sets Grand Slam event.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” he said in his Australian Open withdrawal announcement.

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard has yet to announce his next tournament. He has, however, expressed his desire to play the French Open (May 26- June 9) and the Paris Olympics (July 26- August 11). He is also scheduled for an exhibition match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on March 3 in Las Vegas.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here