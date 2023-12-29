WATCH: Rafael Nadal walks hand-in-hand with his baby boy during Brisbane practice session, son helps carry Spaniard's racket

Rafael Nadal has an adorable addition to his entourage during his time at the 2024 Brisbane International -- his one-year-old son.

The toddler has accompanied his father to the ATP 250 tournament, his first in nearly a year. Nadal was last in action at the 2023 Australian Open, where he sustained a hip injury during the second round and had to spend the rest of the year on the sidelines.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion touched down in Australia a few days ago, and has since been busy practicing ahead of his comeback. First, he trained with World No. 8 Holger Rune, followed by another intense training session with former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

While walking out on court before one of those sessions, Rafael Nadal was accompanied by his son, who strode alongside his father holding one of his rackets in his left hand and holding on to the Mallorcan with his other.

Here's a video of the moment, shared by 'dropshot_series' through their Instagram handle:

Rafael Nadal downplays expectations at Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has a wildcard for the 2024 Brisbane International

Speaking in an interview ahead of his campaign at the Brisbane International, Rafael Nadal downplayed expectations for him at the tournament, stating that he was not in a position to think about winning titles at the moment.

"It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today. What's really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don't expect much, one year without being on the court," Nadal said.

The former World No. 1 further added that he does not have any long-term goals either, seeing as he doesn't see himself playing for a long time. Not one to predict what can happen in the short term, the southpaw was focused simply on taking every day as it comes.

"I can't have super long-term goals because I don't see myself playing a super long time. I don't know how things are going to keep going. I'm not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term, and it's even tougher in the medium period of time."

"I need to accept the adversity and that it's not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day," he said.

After Brisbane, Nadal will move to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where he is a two-time former champion. In 2024, the Mallorcan will be using a Protected Ranking to enter the tournament.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here