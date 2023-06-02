In pictures: Rafael Nadal takes a trip to Greece amidst French Open, pays a visit to his tennis academy

While the 2023 French Open is going full swing, tennis great Rafael Nadal recently visited his tennis academy, the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center, in Greece.

The Spaniard is currently on a long break from tennis as he is yet to recover from the hip injury he sustained at the end of the 2023 Australian Open. The southpaw broke many hearts as he lost in the second round of the tournament.

At a press conference he conducted at his tennis academy in Spain, the veteran withdrew his name from the 2023 French Open and hinted that the 2024 season would be his last on the tour.

Located on the Halkidiki peninsula, the tennis academy is a famous tourist destination. Situated in the Sani Resort, Northern Greece, the academy is spread across eight hectares and has eight clay courts catering to the needs of players of all ages.

As quoted by MARCA, the 22-time Grand Slam winner expressed his satisfaction with the academy's infrastructure. The Spaniard continued to sing the praises of the facilities provided by the tennis academy.

"Both Toni and Carlos Moyá, Carlos Costa and the entire team had told me wonders about the center, and they were right. I think the quality of the entire facility is spectacular and I find it an amazing place to play tennis and enjoy a great vacation," the Mallorcan said.

"But I think what makes the difference is the humane treatment of the people who are here on a daily basis. We have an excellent relationship for many years and for me working with people who share our values is essential," he added.

The 14-time French Open winner also updated his fans on social media. The southpaw posted a picture on Instagram and thanked his fans for their messages.

"Hello everyone. Haven't written to you directly in a while. Hope you're all doing well 😉Thank you for your messages! Really thank you very much."

Below are a few more pictures from his trip to Greece:

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story

Rafael Nadal to drop out of top-100 in the rankings at the end of Roland Garros

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Rafael Nadal is set to drop out of the top 100 in the ATP singles rankings at the end of the 2023 French Open. The "King of Clay" missed the French Open for the first time since 2014 and is set to suffer a major fall in his rankings.

With the 22-time Grand Slam winner not being able to defend his title in Paris, he will lose 2000 ranking points and thus fall down the ladder. For the first time since 2003, Nadal will be outside the top 100 in the rankings.

The 36-year-old is currently ranked No. 15 in the rankings and has finished as the year-end No. 1, six times in his career.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes