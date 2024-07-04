In Pictures: Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Francisca Perello, sister Maribel enjoy a special night out with singers Sebastian Yatra and Aitana in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal, his wife Maria Francisca Perello, and sister Maribel recently let their hair down with singers Sebastian Yatra and Aitana. The five spent time together in the 22-time Grand Slam champion's home city of Mallorca.

Yatra has had more than a brush with the tennis world. He was at the 2023 US Open in the stands to support Carlos Alcaraz, who belted out a tune of Yatra's hit song Vagabundo. The singer also trained with Nadal to play the World No. 2 for an exhibition match at the 'Sounds of the Open' event during the 2023 US Open Fan Week.

Yatra took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from some of the moments spent with Nadal and his family.

Trending

"I wasn't a professional tennis player to give a chance to my friends. (but a professional keyboard player yes: see the video at the end)," Yatra wrote on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Yatra can be seen sitting on a staircase with the former World No. 1. He also included a selfie in which the whole party can be seen smiling into the camera.

Screengrab from Sebastian Yatra's Instagram post

Other pictures from Yatra's post included his time sailing on a yacht and a video of him diving into the sea.

Rafael Nadal practices at his academy's tennis center in Greece

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open

Top players are displaying their finest tennis skills on the grass at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in a bid for the top prize. However, two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal decided to miss the action at SW19 as a strategic move, with a clear focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 38-year-old has been battling injuries and was last seen on the clay courts of Roland Garros. The 14-time French Open champion was given a warm welcome by fans and a standing ovation after his opening-round exit against Alexander Zverev.

Nadal later withdrew from this year's Wimbledon, announcing his intention via social media to continue practicing on clay, the surface on which the tennis matches at the Paris Olympics will be held.

Nadal recently took to Instagram to share an update with fans on his whereabouts and training.

Screengrab from Rafael Nadal's Instagram

In a short clip, the Spaniard can be seen wielding his racquet expertly on the tennis court at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Center in Greece.

Nadal will be teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz to represent Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here