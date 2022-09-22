In Pictures: Roger Federer accompanied by Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray & others around London for his farewell tournament at the Laver Cup 

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and the members of both Team Europe and Team World have assembled in London for the much-anticipated Laver Cup.

The teams looked sharp as they took part in the official photoshoot of the tournament on Wednesday. They toured around London, visiting well-known landmarks such as the Tower Bridge and the Tower of London.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were also among the players who boarded a boat on the river Thames as they explored the city.

Novak Djokovic of Team Europe talks as players travel to a photoshoot on September 21, 2022 in London, England.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

The athletes also engaged in some banter and conversation while enjoying their Wednesday evening around London.

Roger Federer of Team Europe helps teammate Andy Murray with his cufflinks

Those present included Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock and Tommy Paul from Team World.

Representing Team Europe were Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie. Rafael Nadal, who is also set to represent the team, was notably absent. The Spaniard lands in London on Thursday.

Other noteworthy personalities in attendance were the captains and vice-captains of both teams – John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Thomas Enqvist and Patrick McEnroe, as well as the eponym tennis legend Rod Laver.

Visiting the Tower of London with some towering names in tennis from Team Europe and Team World. #LaverCup

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal will be seen in action starting Friday

“The Big-Four” - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will join hands as a team for the first time in their illustrious careers as they gear up to represent Team Europe at the Laver Cup. They will be accompanied by rising European stars Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas along with alternates Cameron Norrie and Matteo Berrettini.

The tournament will be held from Friday, September 23 – Sunday, September 25 at the O2 arena in London. Additionally, an Open Practice Day will be held on Thursday, September 22.

Players from both teams will clash in a combination of singles and doubles matches in an attempt to accumulate 13 points to be declared the winners.

Roger Federer, who has not played any official matches since his 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals stint, has said that we will play one doubles match on Friday night and will thereafter be replaced by Matteo Berrettini to compete in the rest of the matches.

“This is an ATP event that I don't want to mess with, but at the same time, I know my limitations and that is why I asked Bjorn [Borg] if it was okay if I played maybe just one doubles, and I guess that one would have to be on Friday night. And then Matteo [Berrettini] would come in for me and have to play for me on Saturday. Bjorn said that it was totally fine. He spoke to John [McEnroe] as well. They spoke to the tournament and the ATP if that was okay and everybody said that it was fine," Federer said.

The event will mark Federer’s swansong as he draws the curtains on a career spanning two and a half decades.

