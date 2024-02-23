In Pictures: Roger Federer beams with joy wearing traditional bamboo hat, takes leisurely gondola ride & more during Thailand vacation

Roger Federer recently made sure to give fans a glimpse of his vacation in Thailand.

The Swiss last featured on the tour at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz. Federer called it quits on his illustrious career a few months later at the Laver Cup where he featured one last time alongside great rival and friend Rafael Nadal for a blockbuster doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Federer has maintained his distance from the public eye ever since and has scarcely appeared on the big stage. He did, however, send his fans into a frenzy on Friday, February 23rd, after he posted a series of pictures from his recent vacation in Thailand.

"Floating through Thailand," Federer captioned his photo series on Instagram.

In the pictures, Federer could be seen sporting the traditional Thai bamboo hat, taking a leisurely ride in the gondolas, and enjoying the famous traditional Southeast Asian dessert of mango sticky rice.

Snippets from Roger Federer's vacation to Thailand

Interestingly, Federer's post included Ellie Goulding's song ‘Still Falling For You,’ the same tune that played during his emotional farewell at the Laver Cup. Goulding was present at the occasion in 2022 and performed it live as Federer shared a teary moment with Nadal and the rest of Team Europe from the bench.

Roger Federer biopic about his last days on tour currently in the works

Roger Federer attends Fans Day at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre - Getty Images

A biopic detailing Roger Federer's final few days on tour is currently in the works, according to Bloomberg.

The idea began as a simple "home-movie project" depicting Federer's final few days on tour but turned into something bigger after the Swiss and those closest to him saw the footage.

“It’s a snapshot of my life over those 12 days, which is pretty hardcore and interesting,” Federer disclosed during an interview.

The documentary is also set to feature Federer's longtime rivals on tour, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray in line to give interviews.

"It’s looking deep into another layer of the tennis tour–how the camaraderie is a good one on the tour," Federer added. "Yes, here are rivalries, but off the court there are friendships and respect.”

Asif Kapadia, the British Academy Award and Grammy winner who directed critically acclaimed documentaries on Aryton Senna and Amy Winehouse, is set to be working on this project as per reports.

While there isn't currently a date for release, producers are hoping to get it out by July as per reports.

