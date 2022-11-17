In Pictures: Roger Federer makes first public appearance since retirement in Tokyo for sponsor event

Roger Federer recently retired from professional tennis at the end of the Laver Cup after 24 years on the tour. On November 19th, however, fans of the 20-time Grand Slam champion will get an opportunity to meet fans at a Uniqlo event in Japan.

The event, held at the Ariake Stadium in Tokyo which hosts the ATP 500 Rakuten Open each season, will be the Swiss' first public event since the retirement. Uniqlo became associated with the Swiss legend in 2018 as his apparel sponsor and made him their global brand ambassador for ten years.

Pictures of the former World No. 1 speaking to the media at a Christmas-themed event in Tokyo promoting Uniqlo ahead of the public event at Ariake Stadium have recently surfaced on social media.

Uniqlo revealed that the aforementioned event will promote initiatives for the next generation that will lead societies into a brighter future.

“Uniqlo Life Wear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer, an event to connect with the next generation, will be held at Ariake Coliseum to celebrate the achievements of global brand ambassador Roger Federer, who retired from professional tennis in September this year,” they said.

“Through this event, Uniqlo will promote initiatives to inspire the next generation that will contribute to the sustainable development of society, nurture the dreams of children who will lead the future and achieve a better society,” they added.

"Now, we are seeing a replacement for Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic" - Jimmy Connors

Roger Federer of Team Europe speaks with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup 2022

Former World No. 1 and eight-time Major winner Jimmy Connors recently revealed that he has been impressed by Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Holger Rune, going as far as to consider them eventual replacements for the 'Big-3'.

Although Connors mentioned that the young guys are stepping up, he wondered if they would be able to repeat the same in Grand Slams against seasoned veterans.

"Now, we are seeing a replacement for the three that have dominated the last 20 years: Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. These guys are stepping up. But stepping up for Paris is one thing, stepping up in Australia, Paris [French Open], Wimbledon, US Open, that's another thing.

"It's good to see these young kids and how they are starting because nobody was stepping up. We were waiting for it, now it has started to happen. You know what the fun is gonna be: Alcaraz, Sinner, Felix, and Rune all playing each other," he added.

