In pictures: Roger Federer pays a quick visit to the Switzerland national football team 

Roger Federer dropped in for a quick visit to the training camp of Switzerland's national football team in Bad Ragaz, a municipality in Switzerland. The former World No. 1 is a self-professed lifelong fan of football and was a talented footballer in his youth.

Federer poses for a picture with the national team

Federer met with the team and posed for pictures with the entire squad and the team manager, Murat Yakin. He also received the national team's jersey from Yakin.

Earlier this month, the Swiss maestro was also seen at the Spanish Grand Prix and was spotted spending time with the Mercedes camp. He met and clicked pictures alongside team principal Toto Wolff and team drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Roger Federer and his love for football

Roger Federer played a lot of football in his youth and was so talented on the pitch that he was at a crossroads earlier in his life when he had to choose between football or tennis.

In an interview once, Federer spoke about how this was an easy decision for him as success in football takes time while in tennis, you can reach the pinnacle of the sport at a younger age. Federer played as a forward for the youth teams of FC Concordia Basel.

"I had to sort of take a decision, soccer or tennis. It was quite easy to be honest, I was successful in soccer, but it doesn't go at the pace as tennis goes, soccer takes many more years. Tennis, I like that I was the one to blame if I lost. Soccer, I was always the bad loser, sometimes I could not believe we lost, and that's not Fair. I need to blame myself if I lost. Then of course I chose tennis, the most I lost, the most I cried," Federer said.

Roger Federer is a big fan of the Swiss team FC Basel and has in the past been pictured attending the team's matches. The eight-time Wimbledon champion was also jokingly offered a contract by the professional team FC Villarepos, a fifth-tier side.

They promised him the number 20 jersey as well, referencing the 20 Grand Slams he has won and suggested they could reserve numbers between 21-24 as well.

