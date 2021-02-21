In pictures: Roger Federer's luxury apartment in Dubai which serves as his winter home

Roger Federer's brand multiplied substantially following his return to the summit of men's tennis in 2017. Federer was, in fact, named Forbes' highest-paid athlete in the world last year.

The 39-year-old has reportedly been putting a lot of his money into his accommodations around the world. Roger Federer has state-of-the-art houses in multiple cities, and The Sun recently revealed pictures of his luxurious Dubai apartment.

The Swiss spends most of his winters in Dubai, training for the new season. His penthouse, situated in the Le Reve skyscraper, is reportedly worth $13 million and overlooks the marina, the Burj Al Arab, and Palm Jumeirah.

Despite being inactive for over a year on tour, Roger Federer's net worth is estimated at nearly $81 million. And his luxury apartment is a fitting representation of his wealth.

Le Reve (translated from French to 'The Dream') is considered to be one of the most exclusive towers in Dubai. The 50-storey building, which is nearly 689ft tall, is also home to Formula One racer Fernando Alonso.

Roger Federer owns a 6100 square-foot, five-bedroom apartment in the luxury La Reve complex with an 8700 square-foot terrace. The 20-time Grand Slam champion purchased the apartment in 2014.

Roger Federer to return to competitive tennis in Doha next month

Roger Federer was ruled out of competitive tennis nearly 12 months ago. The Swiss maestro suffered a knee injury in February last year that kept him out of most of the pandemic-ridden 2020 season.

Federer was initially set to mark his return to the tour at the Australian Open. But the 39-year-old pulled out of the tournament just days before traveling, citing injury and fitness concerns.

Roger Federer at the 2010 ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha

Federer's long-awaited return is slated for the ATP 250 event in Doha in mid-March. The Swiss has now also accepted a wildcard into the ATP 500 event in Dubai the week after Doha.

Roger Federer confirmed in Dubai entry list, week after Doha. His participation should depend on how he feels in Doha, though. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 15, 2021

Roger Federer will be looking to gain lost ground over his two greatest rivals - Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - over the next year or so. Nadal and Djokovic have recently usurped Federer's long-standing records for most Major titles and weeks at World No. 1.

The 39-year-old will also be looking to represent Switzerland at the Olympics, where he will be vying for a maiden singles gold medal.