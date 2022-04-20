In pictures: Roger Federer seen enjoying the sights in Venice, Italy

Roger Federer has been out of action since Wimbledon last year. The 40-year-old is enjoying his downtime as he continues his rehabilitation ahead of a possible return later this summer.

Federer was recently seen enjoying himself in Venice, Italy. The Swiss superstar posted a few pictures from his vacation, captioning the post "La Dolce Vita", which in English translates to "The sweet life".

The 20-time Grand Slam singles winner underwent a third knee surgery following his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year. In that straight-set defeat, Federer endured his first-ever bagel set on grasscourt, where he has won a record 19 titles, including eight at Wimbledon.

When is Roger Federer expected to return to action?

Roger Federer hasn't played competitively since Wimbledon 2021.

Roger Federer has been plagued by knee injuries since 2016. After his first significant injury layoff in 2016, he made a triumphant return to action the following year.

Federer ended his near five-year wait for a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, winning against Nadal in five sets. He followed that up by triumphing for a record eighth time at Wimbledon before returning down under to successfully defend his title at Melbourne Park. A few weeks later, the then 36-year-old became the oldest World No. 1.

A year later, Federer squandered championship points on serve against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon before losing in a historic fifth-set tiebreak. The Swiss' injury woes soon returned, though. Federer required two surgeries following his 2020 Australian Open semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic, which was also his last match that year.

The former World No. 1 returned to action in Doha in 2021 but struggled for fluency during an injury-plagued season. Federer went under the knife for a third time following his defeat at Wimbledon. In an interview with Marca in November, Federer alluded to a return to practice and physical training in March or April.

"I should be able to start running again in January and return to the court again in March or April," Federer said.

After Federer skipped the Australian Open and Roland Garros, there was speculation regarding his impending retirement. However, the Swiss allayed those concerns by stating he was giving his tennis career another shot after several injuries, adding:

"We can sum up my ambitions this way: I want to find out one more time what I'm capable of as a professional tennis player. I am fighting for that, and I'm very motivated. I feel the support of my team and my family. We'd all like for me to be able to say farewell on my terms and on a tennis court."

The World No. 42 will hope to hit the ground running on grass before a possible 23rd consecutive campaign at Wimbledon.

