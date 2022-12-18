In pictures: Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have a wonderful "24 hours in Paris"

Roger Federer, recently retired from tennis after more than two decades of service to the game, has been having the time of his life ever since, traveling the world and delighting fans with his presence in various sponsor events around the globe.

Having earlier visited Tokyo and London, the 20-time Grand Slam champion's latest stop came in Paris, the city where he won the French Open in 2009 to complete the elusive Career Golden Slam.

The Swiss maestro was in the French capital for a Moët & Chandon event, where he also met with film actress Natalie Portman, her husband, and many others from the entertainment industry.

Federer took to Instagram to share pictures from the trip, showcasing the delicious food he and Mirka had in the city, views from their airplane and hotel room, and more. The 41-year-old captioned the post:

"24 hours in Paris," along with a Christmas tree emoji and a clinking-champage-glasses emoji.

Among many others, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a self-confessed fan of the Swiss legend, commented on the post, saying:

"Living that Superstar life," Tsitsipas wrote under the post.

Roger Federer nominated for Best Athlete of the Year award by International Sports Press Association

Despite not playing much in 2022, Roger Federer has been nominated for an award by the AIPS

Roger Federer, who only played the Laver Cup in 2022 as part of his retirement tour, has been surprisingly nominated for the "Best Male Athlete of the Year" award by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Nominated along with stars like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka (in the Best Female Athlete category), who also did not have 2022 seasons to savor, the move by AIPS contracted wide criticism from fans on social media. Interestingly, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has already received an award this year, which he received at the Swiss Sports Awards.

The former World No. 1, therefore, became only the sixth person in history to be awarded the honor, a recognition he will add to his tally of seven Swiss Sportsperson of the Year awards between 2003 and 2017. In addition to those, the 41-year-old was also announced as the "Best Sportsperson" in Swiss history in 2020.

Whether Federer will win the AIPS award remains to be seen but it will be a surprise if he does, considering he is up against the likes of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, football striker Robert Lewandowski, and F1 champion Max Verstappen, among others.

