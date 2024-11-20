Sebastian Korda recently shared his delight this week at passing on his style to his nephew Greyson, the son of his sister Jessica and her husband Johnny DelPrete. The former World No. 15 also hilariously teased a doubles partnership in the upcoming 2025 season with the little one.

Jessica Korda, winner of six LPGA Tour events since making her debut in 2011, married Johnny DelPrete, her longtime boyfriend, in December 2021. The couple announced Jessica's pregnancy in August 2023, and they welcomed Greyson to the world in February this year.

Sebastian Korda, a two-time ATP Tour-level titlist, shares a loving bond with Greyson. The World No. 23 has frequently taken to social media since the latter's birth to share adorable photos with him. Korda was at it again recently, as he took to his Instagram stories to share two pictures and a video featuring himself and Greyson.

The first one featured the 24-year-old sitting courtside with his nephew. Sebastian tagged Jessica in the post and captioned it:

"2025 dubs team"

Sebastian Korda with nephew Greyson (Source: Instagram@sebastiankorda)

In the second picture, Greyson can be seen wearing a hairband, which has become synonymous with Korda's on-court style. The former World No.15 wrote as a caption:

"Passing on the hairband"

Korda with his nephew Greyson sporting a hairband (Source: Instagram/Sebastian Korda)

The third post was a video initially shared by Jessica, showing Greyson looking on as Sebastian engaged in a practice session. Jessica had captioned this particular post:

"Pre season prep with a new spectator"

Greyson looking at Korda practicing for the 2025 season (Source: Instagram/Sebastian Korda)

In on-court matters, Korda's fortunes in 2024 were mixed. While he won a prestigious ATP 500-level title and also reached the semifinals of a Masters 1000, his form soon dipped and his season was made worse by an elbow problem that required surgery, which resulted in a significant drop in his ranking.

Sebastian Korda's underwent elbow surgery soon after highs of 2024 Citi Open and National Bank Open tournaments

Sebastian Korda (Source: Getty)

At the 2024 Citi Open in Washington, Korda clinched the biggest title of his career so far. The 24-year-old bounced back from a one-set deficit against talented Italian Flavio Cobolli to ultimately win the final of the ATP 500 event 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Korda reached the semifinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal as well, after defeating three top ten seeds in Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Alexander Zverev. However, eventual champion Alexei Popyrin ultimately got the better of him in the last four.

These results lifted Korda to a career-high ranking of World No. 15. However, at the US Open, he suffered a shock second-round loss to the unseeded Tomas Machac. He later underwent surgery on his right elbow, which cut short his season.

