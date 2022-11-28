In pictures: Serena Williams' husband shares daughter Olympia's adorable pancake arts

Serena Williams' entrepreneur husband, Alexis Ohanian, has never shied away from posting about their daughter Olympia on social media. The tennis ace and the Reddit co-founder tied the knot in 2017.

On Sunday, Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram to post stories about Olympia making her own pancakes in the form of adorable drawings. Ohanian was thrilled to be spending time with his five-year-old daughter as he shared some glimpses of his fun day with Olympia.

A day earlier, Ohanian introduced Olympia to some new pancake techniques, which were evidently put to use by the adorable child.

Serena Williams retired from tennis after the 2022 US Open. In her last Major, US Open, Williams lost in the third round.

"If it's not a thunderstorm, I'm not feeling it" – Serena Williams on how growing up in Compton helped her adapt during matches

The American tennis legend recently discussed all things tennis with Billie Jean King, Reilly Opelka, and Borna Coric, among others. Wilson Tennis was in charge of planning the dinner.

While players on the court are frequently hampered by changes to their rackets and other equipment, Williams claimed that she wasn't fazed by trivialities.

"I play the same everywhere. For me to notice a difference, it must be a real difference. I do the same string I've been doing since I can remember. I don't feel anything," Serena Williams said in a recent video shared by Wilson Tennis.

The 41-year-old added that she had become accustomed to distractions like equipment and the like after playing tennis on subpar courts with inferior tennis balls as a child. She could always tell when something was significantly off when she began to feel affected by it.

"If it's not a thunderstorm, I'm not feeling it," Serena Williams expressed.

"Honestly, every time I try to feel something, I go back and say, 'Serena, you're from Compton.' Yeah [I can adapt to anything]...because of all the things that we had to go through, I think of the courts and the dead balls... If I'm feeling it, something is way off," Williams explained.

