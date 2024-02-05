In pictures: Serena Williams shares highlights from pre-Grammy Gala, enjoys performances by Gladys Knight, Maluma, and more

Serena Williams recently attended the 66th Recording Academy's annual pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California. Williams also shared some highlights from the star-studded event, featuring legendary performers.

The pre-Grammy gala, hosted by music mogul Clive Davis, is one of the most exclusive and anticipated parties in the music industry, honoring the achievements and contributions of influential figures in the business. This year, the event paid tribute to Jon Platt, the chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing company.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, wore a stunning black dress with eye-catching metallic gold puffy sleeves from Safiyaa, a London-based luxury womenswear brand. The American shared the video of her look on Instagram.

"Less talk more gold please," Williams wrote.

Williams also gave her followers a glimpse of the amazing performances that took place at the gala. She posted several clips of the artists who graced the stage, such as the Isley Brothers, who sang their classic hit "Shout," and Maluma, who delivered a rendition of "Hawaii."

Additionally, Gladys Knight belted out "The Way We Were," Victoria Monet performed "On My Mama," and Public Enemy rocked the house with "Can’t Truss It," "Bring the Noise" and "Fight the Power."

"Serena Williams broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks, she always pushed the boundaries" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently paid homage to Serena Williams' fashion choices, crediting the tennis icon for influencing the style of WTA players.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia earlier this year, Broomfield commended Williams for her bold departure from conventional norms. She highlighted some of Williams' standout outfits, such as the distinctive hair beads, the iconic catsuit worn at the 2018 French Open, and the unique denim skirt showcased at the 2004 US Open.

"Serena Williams has had an enormous impact on women’s tennis fashion in my opinion, as she broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks. Whether it be the beads in her hair, her cat suits or her incorporation of street style with denim and leather," Broomfield said.

"She has always pushed the boundaries and I think that she has set the tone for the 'tennis dress core'. Personally, I would say that tennis dresses are the most iconic," she added.

Broomfield added that Williams inspired her to try different tennis outfits when she was young.

"Personally, I would say that tennis dresses are the most iconic. As a young girl I loved to take a tennis dress and personalize it by adjusting the length, fabric layering, or even customizing the straps. I always made it unique to express my super fiery personality," she added.

