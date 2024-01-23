Serena Williams is renowned for not only her tennis but her outfits on and off the court as well. Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gave a tribute to the American icon's attire choices recently, claiming that the latter helped shape WTA players' fashion.

Williams won 23 Major titles during her career, which spanned more than two decades. The American changed the zeitgeist of tennis outfits forever by making some brave choices.

Broomfield recently paid her flowers to Serena Williams while speaking to Harper's Bazaar Australia. The 26-year-old expressed her admiration towards the American for her willingness to stay from the norm.

She also named some of the 42-year-old's interesting looks, which included hair beads, the infamous catsuit from the 2019 French Open and her one-of-a-kind denim skirt from the 2004 US Open.

"Serena Williams has had an enormous impact on women’s tennis fashion in my opinion, as she broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks. Whether it be the beads in her hair, her cat suits or her incorporation of street style with denim and leather," Broomfield said.

"She has always pushed the boundaries and I think that she has set the tone for the 'tennis dress core'. Personally, I would say that tennis dresses are the most iconic," she added.

Broomfield, who is herself a fashion connoisseur, also named Williams as her inspiration to experiment with tennis outfits in her early years:

"Personally, I would say that tennis dresses are the most iconic. As a young girl I loved to take a tennis dress and personalize it by adjusting the length, fabric layering, or even customizing the straps. I always made it unique to express my super fiery personality."

Serena Williams was honored as Fashion Icon at the 2023 CFDA Awards

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Serena Williams' influence when it comes to fashion is unrivalled. Last year, the 42-year-old became the first-ever athlete to receive the 'Fashion Icon' honor at the CFDA Awards in New York.

Moreover, Williams also walked the red carpet of the event in a black sequin dress that was custom-made by CFDA chairman Thom Browne. The American showed her aptitude for fashion again, pairing the dress with an elegant pearl necklace and earrings.

Serena Williams played her last professional match at the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Major winner had an inspiring run, reaching the third round before falling to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets.

