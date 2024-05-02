In Pictures: Serena Williams shows off her new 'perfect neutral' lipstick from self-owned Wyn make-up brand

Serena Williams recently showed off her cosmetic brand Wyn Beauty's new "perfect neutral" lipstick by sporting it herself, much to the delight of her fans.

The 23-time Major winner has been focusing on her business ventures since her retirement from pro tennis at the 2022 US Open. She unveiled her own make-up brand 'Wyn Beauty' last month to cater to a diverse range of skin tones.

Serena Williams' brand has now come out with a new lipstick. She took to her Instagram account earlier to post snaps of her putting on the Wyn Beauty 'say everything' lipstick, which is of a neutral shade.

Williams admitted that she was "obsessed" with the product. She also disclosed that the color of the lipstick lasts a whole day in the caption of her post.

"I found the perfect neutral with @Wyn 'say everything' lipstick. I'm wearing it today and it goes on so smoothly," Serena Williams wrote on Instagram on Thursday (May 2). "It lasts all day too! I'm obsessed with it. #wynbeauty Beauty You Can Move."

Serena Williams: "When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn't offer 40 shades"

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

At the time of Wyn Beauty's launch, Serena Williams spoke to the American skincare magazine Byrdie about how her past experiences with make-up influenced her new project.

The 42-year-old admitted that there weren't many cosmetic products for people with melanin-rich skin like hers in the past. Thus, she had to do a lot of trial and error with her own make-up to look her best.

"When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn't offer 40 shades. Many products weren't made for Black skin," Williams told Byrdie. "We had brands like Iman Cosmetics and Black Opal, but they weren't always available where I was. I had to learn to do my makeup so I could present myself in the best way."

The 23-time Major winner believes in using "clean formulas" in her make-up products, which is inspired by her current lifestyle.

"I wanted to focus on long-wearing, 'clean' formulas because that's how I live my life," she said. "I have a farm and try to eat 'clean,' so I also apply that approach to what I put on my face."

