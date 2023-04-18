In pictures: Sloane Stephens attends Xodus Carnival in Jamaica ft. meeting with Chance the Rapper

Sloane Stephens spent a few days in Kingston, Jamaica, during which she attended the Xodus Carnival. The 30-year-old, who is currently ranked 49th in the world, shared a number of images from her trip on Instagram.

Stephens' images included ones of the countryside, the food, and one with Chance the Rapper, who she met during the Xodus Carnival in Kingston.

Earlier this month, Sloane Stephens attended the White House's annual Easter addition - the White House Easter Egg Roll, which was hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Present with the 2017 US Open champion were her husband, soccer player Jozy Altidore, and stepson Cameron.

Stephens wrote of the event on one of her Instagram stories, claiming:

“We are so grateful. We had a beautiful day & the boys got to do everything they wanted + some."

Sloane Stephens has won five out of 13 matches in the 2023 season

Sloane Stephens in action at the 2023 Miami Open

Sloane Stephens has played 13 matches so far this season, winning only five. Her biggest accomplishment so far is reaching the quarter-finals of the ATX Open in Austin and the Merida Open. At the former, she beat Taylor Townsend and Heather Watson before losing to eventual runner-up Varvara Gracheva.

Stephens made it to the last eight of the Merida Open with wins over Leolia Jeanjean and Varvara Gracheva before being thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Camila Giorgi.

The World No. 49 most recently competed at the Charleston Open, where she was unseeded. She faced Louisa Chirico in the opening round and lost 6-3. However, Stephens bounced back to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 to book her place in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

Here, she faced sixth Victoria Azarenka and won the opening set 6-3. However, the former World No.1 fought back and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to eliminate Stephens and book her place in the quarter-finals.

The 30-year-old is next scheduled to compete at the Madrid Open, which will start on April 24. She suffered a first-round elimination in last year's edition of the WTA 1000 event and will look to fare better in 2023.

