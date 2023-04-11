Sloane Stephens celebrated the Monday following Easter at the White House with family, as president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the annual tradition – the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Sloane Stephens was accompanied by her husband, American soccer player Jozy Altidore, and stepson Cameron. The American tennis player shared highlights from the joyous occasion with fans on social media.

The 2017 US Open champion revealed that the “mom & dad” were involved in parental duties throughout the event.

“Peak parent mode activated,” Sloane Stephens wrote on one of her Instagram stories, which had her step-son and his cousin enjoying some screen time on the phone.

The 30-year-old further added that the family had a great outing at the White House.

“We are so grateful. We had a beautiful day & the boys got to do everything they wanted + some,” Sloane Stephens wrote.

She also confessed that she forgot to get pictures of her “handsome” husband, Jozy Altidore, in the chaos of handling the children. Although the adorable couple missed out on taking pictures together, she expressed her delight about the children’s precious looks for the special occasion.

“Honestly can’t believe I didn’t get any pictures of my husband today. He looked so handsome. We were so focused on the kids, we barely took any photos of us. & Yes the boys had matching ties, we didn’t plan it but they also look so precious,” she said.

Sloane Stephens previously visited the White House to launch an online harassment task force

The 2023 Easter Egg Roll event isn’t Sloane Stephens's first visit to the White House. In 2022, the American tennis player joined Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of Joe Biden’s administration to help launch the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse.

In her speech, the former World No. 3 touched upon her personal experiences with online abuse.

"There have been times when I am walking off the court after a loss and not even thinking about anything related to tennis. I'm just worried as I know what will be waiting for me when I unlock my phone," Stephens confessed in her speech in an attempt to spread awareness about online abuse.

"Then I thought about all the people out there who don't have a team filtering their messages. What about them? What about the young boys and girls and people of color or anyone who is terrified that they will be harmed or are driven to harm themselves? I'm here today for them," she added.

On the tennis front, Sloane Stephens isn’t having the best of seasons. The athlete has registered a mere five wins against eight losses so far in 2023. Her best results have been in the quarterfinals of the Merida Open and the ATX Open.

The World No. 49 last contested the Charleston Open, where she was the 2016 champion, but failed to make it past the second round this time around. She is now expected to contest the WTA 1000 Madrid Open from April 25 - May 7.

