In Pictures: Sloane Stephens turns up the glamor in stunning white dress as she goes golfing ahead of Miami Open

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 17, 2025 15:34 GMT
Charlotte Invitational 2024 - Source: Getty
American tennis player, Sloane Stephens- Source: Getty

Sloane Stephens garnered attention by donning a fashionable white dress while trying her hand at golf. The player is expected to make her next appearance on the tennis court at the Miami Open.

Stephens recently withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, citing an injury in her right leg. Currently, she is gearing up for the upcoming match, and amid this, she was seen spending her time trying her hand at golf. She shared a bunch of pictures on an Instagram thread, showcasing her posing on a golf course.

The American turned heads by wearing a white-colored short dress and flaunted a cream-colored handbag. She also shared pictures of her golfing and posed with some of her friends on the court. The post's caption read:

also-read-trending Trending
"Where Golf Meets Glo 💚🏌🏽‍♀️⛳️"
A few days ahead of this, on March 8, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, announcing her withdrawal from the Indian Wells tournament. She shared a picture of herself with a fracture cover on her right leg and added a caption:

“Got a little boo boo on my foot again 💔 Setbacks are never easy—physically or emotionally—but I trust the universe to guide me in the right direction. Still waking up grateful every day 🙏🏾 I’ll do my best to get back on court soon! Thank you for all the love and encouragement, love you the most ❤️"
Sloane Stephens made her feelings known about how she wants her tennis legacy to be after her retirement

Sloane Stephens recently did a Q&A session on her Instagram story, where she was asked by one of her fans about how she wanted her legacy to be in tennis. Answering to this, she opened up about how tennis has played a very significant role in her life and how it is a sport that can provide so much to its players. She also said that she wants to help others achieve dreams bigger than hers.

"I want to leave the game better then just a player, tennis has given me so much opportunity in my life and in return my true belief is that I owe it to myself and the game to help others achieve dreams bigger then mine," wrote Stephens.

She added:

"Tennis has so much opportunity from college scholarships, to commentating, running tennis centers, coaching, non profit. Opportunities are endless and I wish more people knew how beneficial tennis can be as a young kid building character to adults building careers."

Sloane Stephens started her 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where she lost in the very first round after being bested by Ann Li. The American also competed in the Australian Open, where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka again in the first round.

Edited by Luke Koshi
