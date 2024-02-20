In Pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes "whale paparazzi" as he goes whale watching in the sea ahead of Los Cabos Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently indulged in marine life photography as he explored the rich habitat of whales at the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, ahead of the Los Cabos Open 2024.

As a player on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas has the opportunity to travel to many interesting parts of the world and likes to document his adventures through his travels. He was last seen competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where he reached the fourth round.

Staying true to his reputation, the Greek player's pre-tournament prep in Los Cabos took a scenic detour as he explored the premier spot for whale watching in the city. He switched on his photography skills and captured humpback whales in the sea and shared his experience with fans on social media.

Stefanos Tsitsipas turns on his adventure gear at Los Cabos

The former World No. 3 also shared a selfie of himself on board, as he took in the Mexican coastline.

Stefanos Tsitsipas explores the sea in Los Cabos

The two-time Grand Slam finalist has made a decent start to the new calendar year, chalking up five wins from seven matches and a fourth round appearance at the Australian Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the United Cup while representing Greece.

Tsitispas will now turn his focus towards defending his title at the Los Cabos Open 2024. He will joined by Alexander Zverev, who is the top seed at the event, and Australian talent Alex De Minaur, who is seeded No. 3.

The likes of Holger Rune, Christopher Eubanks, Mackenzie McDonald and J.J. Wolf have withdrawn from the Los Cabos Open and will be replaced by Rinky Hijikata, Alex Michelson, Aleksandar Vukic and Marcos Giron instead.

Former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman has recived a wildcard entry and is expected to feature in the main draw. Casper Ruud and Jack Draper will also add to the tricky comeptition in Los Cabos.

Stefanos Tsitsipas slips out of the top 10 in the latest ATP rankings

2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has dropped out of the top 10 in the latest ATP rankings on tour.

Tsitsipas made a good start to his season last year, securing a runner-up finish at the Australian Open 2023. However, he failed to make a significant impact at any of the other Major events and also put up a mediocre performance at the ATP finals in Turin (group stage).

With Jannik Sinner breaking into the top three after his astounding run at the Australian Open this year, and Alex De Minuar earning 240 points to jump two places from No. 11 to No. 9 after reaching the finals in Rotterdam, Tsitsipas faced the axe and dropped out of the top 10 in the latest ATP rankings update.

However, the Greek is only 160 points behind World No. 10 Taylor Fritz, and an efficient run at the Los Cabos Open could propel him back into the top 10. He will play his first match in Los Cabos on Thursday (February 22).