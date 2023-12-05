In pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas' ex-coach Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana dazzles in 'princess-like' gown at the NGV Melbourne Gala

Stefanos Tsitsipas' former coach Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana dazzled in her princess-like gown at the National Gallery of Victoria Melbourne Gala.

The NGV gala celebrated the commencement of their 2023 Triennial exhibition on Saturday, December 2. The well-known Melbourne museum exhibited around 100 works from 120 artists and designers. Several celebrities from the art and fashion industries also graced the occasion.

Silvana, the Romanian-born model and actress, turned up on the red carpet in a white gown reminiscent of princess wear.

On Monday, Silvana shared pictures from the red carpet on Instagram. Stating that it was an honor to attend the prestigious event in Melbourne, Silvana wrote:

"An honor attending the @ngvmelbourne Gala to celebrate the opening of the Triennial 2023 exhibition. A night like no other- celebrating all things art, fashion, performance and fine food not to mention being surrounded by some extraordinarily talented creatives! It was so great catching up with dear friends and dressing up for the night!"

Philippoussis' wife extended gratitude to the event organizers for inviting her to the "spectacular" night.

"Thank you @ngvmelbourne for having me and @toni_maticevski for making me feel like a princess for the night. The Triennial exhibition is spectacular to say the least!!!," she added.

Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana denies claims about Stefanos Tsitsipas firing Mark

Mark Philippoussis and his wife Silvana at the 2016 Australian Open

Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana recently denied claims about Stefanos Tsitsipas firing her husband from the coach's position.

Tsitsipas initially rehired Philippoussis in August after ending their previous partnership prior to the 2023 French Open. However, the reunion was short-lived. The Greek later announced that he had parted ways with the coach after his early exit from the 2023 US Open.

With several claims about Stefanos Tsitsipas firing the Australian coach surfacing on the internet, Silvana clarified that it was not the case.

"I never do this but had to clear this one up as it's absolutely false! Their collaboration was always meant to finish after the US Open! That was their agreement from the start! Mark was not fired- nor has ever been fired in the past. We love and respect the Tsitsipas family and only ever wish them the best," Silvana wrote on Instagram.

At the US Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a straight-sets win against Milos Raonic in the opener before falling to Dominic Stephan Stricker in a hard-fought encounter in the second round.

Mark Philippoussis married Silvana in September 2013. The couple has two kids, a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.