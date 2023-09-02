Mark Philippoussis' wife Silvana has claimed that Stefanos Tsitsipas did not fire her husband as his coach following the World No. 7's disastrous second-round exit at the US Open.

Philippousis became Tsitsipas' coach at the start of August and his short spell was far from fruitful. The Greek entered the US Open after second and third round exits at the National Bank Open and the Western & Southern Open respectively.

Tsitsipas was seeded seventh at the US Open and reached the second round after beating Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. However, he was beaten 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-3 by Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.

There were several claims made after the match that Stefanos Tsitsipas fired Mark Philippoussis as his coach following his US Open elimination. However, the Aussie's wife Silvana Philippoussis rubbished those claims.

She shared an image of an article from the New York Post on her Instagram stories and labelled it 'false', claiming that Tsitsipas and Philippoussis had already decided to part ways after the US Open.

Silvana claimed that she loved and respected the Tsitsipas family and wished nothing but the best for them.

"I never do this but had to clear this one up as it's absolutely false! Their collaboration was always meant to finish after the US Open! That was their agreement from the start! Mark was not fired- nor has ever been fired in the past. We love and respect the Tsitsipas family and only ever wish them the best," Silvana Philippoussis wrote.

Mark Philippoussis' wife's Instagram story

Stefanos Tsitsipas had also claimed previously that the decision to end his professional relationship with Mark Philippoussis after the US Open was made beforehand.

"The idea to bring Mark was mine. Our collaboration for this summer ended here. It was something we had decided before. From now on I will continue with my own team in which my father is also [present]," the Greek told Eurosport.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is competing in the men's doubles tournament at US Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas in actin at the US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas' US Open 2023 campaign hasn't ended yet as he is still competing in the men's doubles tournament. The 24-year-old has teamed up with his brother Petros and the pair booked their spot in the second round by beating the duo of Miguel-Angel Reyes Varela and David Vega Hernandez.

They will next take on second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, with the winner facing either 14th seeds Matwe Middelkoop and Mate Pavic or Vasil Kirkov and Denis Kudla.

If Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother win the fixture, the former will reach the third round in the men's doubles event at a Grand Slam for the very first time in his career.