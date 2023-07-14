In pictures: Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle share heartfelt goodbye to Wimbledon

American tennis star Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently wrapped up their Wimbledon adventure and shared their memorable moments with fans. The couple posted a series of pictures from their time in London, including snippets from different events, interviews, and candid shots.

Fritz, 25, reached the second round of Wimbledon this year, where he lost to Mikael Ymer in a thrilling five-setter. He had previously made the quarterfinals in 2022, but was stopped by Rafael Nadal.

Riddle, who has been dating Fritz since 2020, got the opportunity to showcase her talent and passion for tennis and fashion on the official Wimbledon channel this year. She interviewed players, celebrities, and fans, as well as giving tips on how to dress for the occasion.

Riddle posted the farewell message on her Instagram on Friday, July 14. Some of the pictures they shared include snippets from different events in Wimbledon, taking interviews of people as a part of her new gig, Fritz embracing Riddle, etc.

"& that’s a wrap! see you next year @wimbledon 🤍🌱," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Fritz is currently ranked ninth in the world and has won one title this year at Delray Beach. Riddle is also busy with her fashion projects and collaborations. She recently launched a tennis-inspired jewellery collection with Lottie NYC.

Fritz and Riddle are one of the most popular and stylish couples in the tennis world. They often share their travel adventures, behind-the-scenes moments, and adorable photos with their fans. The couple will be back in action soon, but for now, they are enjoying their time off and reflecting on their Wimbledon journey.

Taylor Fritz falls short in Wimbledon third round against Mikael Ymer

Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon 2023

Ninth-seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out in the second round of the Wimbledon 2023 men's singles event by Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in a five-set thriller on Thursday, July 6. Fritz, who reached the quarterfinals last year, had a two-set lead but could not stop Ymer’s comeback and lost 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 2-6.

The American player had a tough first-round match against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, which was suspended due to darkness on Monday and resumed on Tuesday. Fritz prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a marathon encounter that lasted almost four hours.

Taylor Fritz will now turn his attention to the the hardcourt season, where he will hope to improve his ranking and performance. He is expected to play in Atlanta Open and Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington next.